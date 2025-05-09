ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Suspends Tel Aviv Flights Till May 25

Following a missile attack near the Tel Aviv airport on May 4, the airline had suspended its services till May 25.

Air India Suspends Tel Aviv Flights Till May 25
Air India flight (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : May 9, 2025 at 7:16 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Air India on Friday announced extending the suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv till May 25.

Following a missile attack near the Tel Aviv airport on May 4, the airline had suspended its services till May 6 and later the same was extended till May 8.

Air India, the only Indian carrier to operate direct services to Tel Aviv, normally has five weekly flights to the Israeli city from Delhi.

"Our flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended till 25th May 2025. Customers holding valid tickets for travel till 25th May 2025 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations," the carrier said in a post on X on Friday.

On May 4, Air India had to divert its Delhi-Tel Aviv flight to Abu Dhabi due to the missile attack near the Tel Aviv airport.

New Delhi: Air India on Friday announced extending the suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv till May 25.

Following a missile attack near the Tel Aviv airport on May 4, the airline had suspended its services till May 6 and later the same was extended till May 8.

Air India, the only Indian carrier to operate direct services to Tel Aviv, normally has five weekly flights to the Israeli city from Delhi.

"Our flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended till 25th May 2025. Customers holding valid tickets for travel till 25th May 2025 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations," the carrier said in a post on X on Friday.

On May 4, Air India had to divert its Delhi-Tel Aviv flight to Abu Dhabi due to the missile attack near the Tel Aviv airport.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TEL AVIVISRAELMISSILE ATTACKAIR INDIA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.