Air India Suspends Tel Aviv Flights Till May 25

New Delhi: Air India on Friday announced extending the suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv till May 25.

Following a missile attack near the Tel Aviv airport on May 4, the airline had suspended its services till May 6 and later the same was extended till May 8.

Air India, the only Indian carrier to operate direct services to Tel Aviv, normally has five weekly flights to the Israeli city from Delhi.