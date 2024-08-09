ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Suspends Tel Aviv Flights Till Further Notice Over Escalation Of Israel-Iran Tensions

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 9, 2024, 5:48 PM IST

Amid the aggravating situation in the Middle East, the Tata Group-owned Air India on Friday suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice. We are offering a full refund to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv, the airliner said on X.

File Photo of Air India (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: As tensions soared between Iran and Israel, Air India announced suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv on Friday till further notice. At the same time, the airliner suspended services from Delhi to Tel Aviv till August 8.

The Middle East has been witnessing deepening conflict after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on July 31 this year. There has been a ceaseless confrontation between Israel and various terror groups, including Hamas.

Amidst this, Air India, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said: "In view of the current situation in parts of the Middle East, scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv are suspended with immediate effect until further notice. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are offering a full refund to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv."

The airliner asserted that the safety of our guests and crew remains our topmost priority. "For more information, please call our 24/7 Contact Centre at 011-69329333 / 011-69329999," it said.

Due to similar tensions that hit parts of the Middle East earlier this year, Air India briefly suspended flights to Tel Aviv several times. The airliner has been maintaining that the safety of passengers and crew is paramount in its operations.

