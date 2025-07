ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Saw 'Minor Increase' In Pilots Reporting Sick After Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Govt

New Delhi: Air India witnessed a "minor increase" in sick leaves reported by pilots across its fleet in the aftermath of the Ahmedabad plane crash, with 112 pilots reporting sick in a single day on June 16, according to the government.

In response to a Lok Sabha member's query on whether Air India has been experiencing mass sick reporting by its flight crew members, following the crash, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Thursday said there has been a minor increase in sick leaves reported by pilots, and as many as 51 commanders reported sick on June 16.

"Air India reported a minor increase in sick leaves reported by pilots across all fleets in the aftermath of the AI-171 accident. On 16.06.2025, a total of 112 pilots reported sick, comprising of 51 Commanders (P1) and 61 First Officers (P2)," the minister said in a written reply.

The airline's Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating the flight AI 171, en route to London Gatwick, crashed into a building soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12. In the fatal accident, 260 people died, including 241 passengers who were onboard the plane, and 19 people on the ground. One passenger survived the crash.