'Unable To Comment On...': Air India Reaction On AAIB Plane Crash Report

New Delhi: Soon after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary report into the Air India AI171 crash in Ahmedabad, Air India acknowledged receipt of the 15-page preliminary report and said it continues to fully cooperate with the AAIB and other authorities.

"We continue to mourn the loss and are fully committed to providing support during this difficult time. Air India is working closely with stakeholders, including regulators. We continue to fully cooperate with the AAIB and other authorities as their investigation progresses," Air India stated in a post on X.

The crash killed 260 people, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground. However, citing the active nature of the probe, the airline declined to comment on any specific findings. "Given the active nature of the investigation, we are unable to comment on specific details and refer all such enquiries to the AAIB," the statement added.

The report outlines a harrowing sequence of events that unfolded within 90 seconds of takeoff, as both engines of the aircraft shut down unexpectedly during the initial climb, leading to a catastrophic loss of thrust and rapid descent.

Flight data recovered from the aircraft's Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorder (EAFR) revealed that the fuel cutoff switches for both engines were inadvertently moved from RUN to CUTOFF, one after another within a 1-second interval, at an altitude just moments after liftoff.

In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cutoff. The other pilot responded that he did not do so. This uncommanded shutdown triggered the deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT), and the aircraft began losing altitude almost immediately, unable to sustain powered flight.

According to the AAIB, the pilots re-engaged the fuel switches in an attempt to relight both engines. Engine 1 showed signs of recovering thrust, but Engine 2 failed to stabilise. The aircraft, which had briefly reached a speed of 180 knots, was already descending and failed to regain altitude. The final distress call -- a "MAYDAY" -- was transmitted at 08:09 UTC, just seconds before the aircraft crashed into residential buildings outside the airport perimeter.

The final report is expected in the coming months. Flight AI171 was a scheduled service from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick. The crash represents one of the deadliest aviation accidents in India in recent history.