Air India Plane Crashed Into Residential Quarters Of Doctors Of BJ Medical College

Ahmedabad: Firefighting team at the spot after a London-bound Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. ( PTI )

Ahmedabad: The Air India plane bound for London, which lost altitude soon after take- off, crashed into residential quarters of BJ Medical College doctors in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area on Thursday, causing severe damage to buildings in the premises, eyewitnesses said.

Several people living in the residential quarters located near the Ahmedabad airport were injured in the crash, they claimed though there was no official confirmation of this.

The plane was flying very low and it crashed into the residential quarters of doctors of the government-run college, an eyewitness, Haresh Shah, told PTI.

"There are several five-floor buildings which serve as residential quarters. Many people in those apartments were injured as the buildings also caught fire," he said. Another eyewitness said several cars and vehicles parked in the premises also caught fire.