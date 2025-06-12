Air India Plane Crash: What Is 'Mayday' Call? Why Pilots Use It?

Hyderabad: The London-bound Air India aircraft gave a 'Mayday' call to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) immediately after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday. However, the pilot did not receive any response, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.
'Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!': What it means?
‘Mayday’ repeated thrice is a cry for help in a life-threatening emergency. 'Mayday' is an internationally recognised distress call used by pilots and maritime vessels over radio communications in cases of extreme emergency where life or the aircraft is in immediate danger. It is the most urgent distress signal in aviation and maritime operations.
Derived from the French phrase "m'aider", meaning "help me," it is transmitted via radio to ATC or other aircraft nearby. Pilots use 'Mayday' to request immediate assistance and priority handling to mitigate the severity of the emergency and ensure timely intervention by relevant authorities or rescue services.
History behind 'Mayday'
The term ‘Mayday’ was first adopted as a distress signal for aviation in the early 1920s. The credit for its implementation goes to Frederick Stanley Mockford, a senior radio officer at London’s Croydon Airport.
The term was chosen because of its distinctive sound and clarity, making it easily recognisable over radio transmissions. The frequencies 121.5 MHz and 243 MHz are designated as emergency frequencies in aviation. They are left unused for regular communication and are constantly monitored by ATC for distress calls.
The pilot’s emergency locator transmitter (ELT) is designed to broadcast distress signals over these frequencies when activated.
Key Aspects of 'Mayday' Distress Call
- Universal Recognition: 'Mayday' is internationally acknowledged as the distress signal of utmost urgency and its standardised usage ensures a swift and effective response from relevant authorities and nearby vessels or aircraft in an emergency.
- Emergency Situations: The declaration of 'Mayday' is reserved for situations where the safety of the aircraft, vessel, crew, or passengers is severely compromised, necessitating immediate action to prevent further escalation or potential loss of life. Such scenarios may include engine failures, severe weather encounters, structural malfunctions, or medical emergencies aboard the aircraft or vessel.
- Radio Communication: The distress call of "Mayday" is transmitted via radio communication on dedicated emergency frequencies, enabling pilots or mariners to alert ATC, maritime authorities, or nearby vessels of the urgent situation. Using a standardised distress procedure ensures clarity and comprehension amidst the chaos of an emergency.
- Priority Response: Upon receiving a 'Mayday' distress call, air traffic controllers, search and rescue (SAR) teams, and other relevant authorities prioritise the coordination of rescue efforts and provide necessary support to the distressed aircraft or vessel. Prompt and coordinated response is imperative to mitigate risks and ensure the safety of those involved.
How is 'Mayday' used in real-life scenarios?
When faced with a critical situation, pilots are trained to follow strict protocols and the 'Mayday' distress call is an integral part of these procedures.
Mayday distress call procedure:
- The pilot, upon encountering an emergency, will declare “Mayday, Mayday, Mayday” three times to ensure clarity.
- This is followed by the aircraft’s call sign and position, providing vital information to ATC and other nearby aircraft.
- Upon receiving a Mayday distress call, ATC immediately takes action to coordinate the emergency response.
- Nearby aircraft are alerted about the emergency and may alter their routes to avoid the affected area.
- Rescue services, such as fire and medical teams, are mobilised to stand by for the aircraft’s arrival.
Significance of 'Mayday' Call
Life-saving Intervention: The declaration of 'Mayday' signals the onset of a critical emergency where immediate intervention and assistance are imperative to safeguard lives and mitigate potential disasters. By alerting authorities and nearby aircraft or vessels, the distress call initiates coordinated rescue operations to expedite assistance to the distressed party.
Emergency Protocol: 'Mayday' serves as a cornerstone of emergency protocol in aviation and maritime operations, emphasising the importance of clear and concise communication during moments of crisis. Pilots and mariners are trained to execute the procedures for declaring 'Mayday' to ensure swift response and effective resolution of emergencies.
Crisis Management: The effective utilisation of the 'Mayday' distress call demonstrates the preparedness and professionalism of pilots, mariners and emergency response teams in managing crises and preserving safety in high-stakes situations. Training, adherence to established protocols, and effective communication are crucial in optimising outcomes during emergencies.
Some previous instances when 'Mayday' call was used
- United Airlines Flight 232 (1989): Going from Denver to Chicago, the DC-10 aircraft experienced an engine failure that caused the loss of all hydraulic controls. The pilots declared a 'Mayday' distress call, alerting ATC and emergency services. Despite a crash landing in Sioux City, Iowa, the effective use of the 'Mayday' call ensured that rescue operations were quickly initiated, resulting in a remarkable survival rate among the passengers.
- US Airways Flight 1549 (2009): US Airways Flight 1549 struck a flock of geese shortly after takeoff, causing both engines to fail. The pilot, Captain Chesley ‘Sully’ Sullenberger, declared a 'Mayday' distress call and skillfully executed an emergency landing on the Hudson River in New York. The successful use of the 'Mayday' call allowed emergency services to swiftly respond, resulting in the safe evacuation of all passengers and crew.
- Qantas Boeing 737-800 (2023): On 18 January 2023, a Qantas Boeing 737-800 from Auckland to Sydney declared a Mayday call after the loss of one engine about an hour from the destination.
While the 'Mayday' distress call represents a critical emergency situation in aviation, it is not the only call used to communicate varying levels of urgency or distress. The severity or criticality of calls in the aviation industry is classified into three distinct categories: Mayday, Pan-Pan and Securite.