ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Plane Crash: What Is 'Mayday' Call? Why Pilots Use It?

Charred remains of a building after an Air India plane crashed and caught fire moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport ( PTI )

Hyderabad: The London-bound Air India aircraft gave a 'Mayday' call to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) immediately after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday. However, the pilot did not receive any response, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

'Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!': What it means?

‘Mayday’ repeated thrice is a cry for help in a life-threatening emergency. 'Mayday' is an internationally recognised distress call used by pilots and maritime vessels over radio communications in cases of extreme emergency where life or the aircraft is in immediate danger. It is the most urgent distress signal in aviation and maritime operations.

Derived from the French phrase "m'aider", meaning "help me," it is transmitted via radio to ATC or other aircraft nearby. Pilots use 'Mayday' to request immediate assistance and priority handling to mitigate the severity of the emergency and ensure timely intervention by relevant authorities or rescue services.

History behind 'Mayday'

The term ‘Mayday’ was first adopted as a distress signal for aviation in the early 1920s. The credit for its implementation goes to Frederick Stanley Mockford, a senior radio officer at London’s Croydon Airport.

The term was chosen because of its distinctive sound and clarity, making it easily recognisable over radio transmissions. The frequencies 121.5 MHz and 243 MHz are designated as emergency frequencies in aviation. They are left unused for regular communication and are constantly monitored by ATC for distress calls.

The pilot’s emergency locator transmitter (ELT) is designed to broadcast distress signals over these frequencies when activated.

Key Aspects of 'Mayday' Distress Call