Air India Plane Crash: Unanswered Questions Around Fuel Switch Confusion

New Delhi: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) preliminary probe report on the fatal Air India flight (AI 171) accident on June 12 has put the spotlight on the fuel switches of the crashed Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner and the confusion among the two pilots over the switches being cut off.

Aviation safety experts are calling for a closer look, noting the preliminary report's lack of reference to cockpit camera recordings that could shed further light on the pilots' actions.

Some of the revelations of AAIB’s report include simultaneous engine shutdown, cockpit voice recordings between the two pilots and further safety advisories.

Fuel switches regulate the flow of fuel into an aircraft's engines. The switch has two positions -- 'RUN' and 'CUT OFF' -- and are used to start or shut down engines.

According to a veteran pilot quoted by news agency PTI, the position of a fuel switch cannot be changed accidentally and there is a procedure in place.

The fuel switches are generally guarded with brackets so that there are no accidental movements. The switches have to be first pulled up before changing their position, the pilot told PTI.

The reason why the fuel switch was turned back to CUTOFF is something that needs to be investigated, says Mark D Martin, the CEO of Martin Consulting, a leading aviation safety firm in Asia.

“It must be noted that the 787 has a cockpit camera and all pilot and co-pilot actions would have been recorded. Strangely, and shockingly, the Preliminary Report does not mention reference to the Cockpit Camera Recording and Footage,” wrote Martin on IANS.

In a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the fuel switches are located under the thrust levers.

As per the preliminary probe report, the fuel switches to the two engines of the crashed aircraft were cut off within a gap of one second and later, they were switched on.

"Thrust lever is like a car accelerator pedal, the more you open it the more power you get , the less you open it the less power you get. There are two extreme positions-- one is idle power and one is full power. Then there is a fuel control switch which has got two positions-- cut off and run. So when you shut down the engine or the engine is not running the fuel control switch is in cut off mode and fuel is being fed into the engine," PTI quoted the pilot as saying.

Now when the engine starts, it is a two-step procedure where the start selector is put on and then fuel control is put to run mode, as per the veteran pilot.

"Then automatically a lot of things happen inside. The engine starts running means fuel is being fed into the engine. And the thrust lever is at idle and the engine starts running at idle. Now this movement of the fuel control from cut off to run has an electronic gate because of which you have to deliberately pull the switch out and put it to run or pull it out and put it to cut off. That's a safety feature," stated the pilot quoted above.

After liftoff, the pilot explained that an aircraft's air-ground sensor detects it's airborne, indicating a "positive climb" on instruments. At this point, the pilot flying should normally call for "gear up."

However, in this incident, there's no mention in the transcript or elsewhere of this crucial call or why the landing gear remained down.

"And then one of the pilots asked why did you put it off and either he, the one who has noticed it or the pilot who cut it off realised oh what have I done and they have put it back to run but it was too late," he said.