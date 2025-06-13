Air India Plane Crash: 241 Onboard Confirmed Dead, Lone Survivor Under Treatment At Ahmedabad Hospital

Ahmedabad: The inevitable has been confirmed. Post midnight, Air India issued an official statement revealing that 241 of the 242 people aboard the flight AI-171 were killed as it crashed shortly after take-off on Thursday afternoon. Former chief minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani was among those killed in the crash.

The aircraft, en route to London's Gatwick from Ahmedabad, was carrying 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew. The lone survivor, Vishwaskumar Ramesh, is currently under treatment at the hospital.

In its statement, Air India confirmed that flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025, was involved in an accident. The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, carrying 230 passengers, two pilots and 10 cabin crew. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was scheduled to land at Gatwick at 6:25 PM local time.

"The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital," Air India said.

The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals. The survivor is a British national of Indian origin, it added.

An official said the Air India flight was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, an LTC with 8200 hours of flying experience, and he was assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had 1100 hours of flying experience. According to Air Traffic Control (ATC), as soon as the aircraft departed from Runway 23, it gave a mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC. As per DGCA, the crash occurred approximately at 1:30 PM IST.

"Air India offers its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of all those affected, their families and loved ones. A team of caregivers from Air India is now in Ahmedabad to provide additional support. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," the statement read.

Air India has also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide further information with regard to the incident. Those calling from outside India can call on +91 8062779200.

Following the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Ahmedabad and took stock of the crash site in Meghani Nagar area, where the plane hit a doctors' hostel during the crash. "I visited the crash site..The plane carried almost 1.25 lakh litres of fuel, and due to the high temperature caused due to burning of the fuel in the aircraft, there was no chance of saving anyone.. Fortunately, one passenger has survived. I met him at the hospital," the Home Minister told media.

Shah further said, "DNA collection of the retrieved bodies is complete. Around 1000 DNA tests will be done; we have the infrastructure for that. The remains will be handed over to the families after confirmation of the DNA report."

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the crash. "Following the tragic incident in Ahmedabad, a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), in line with international protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Additionally, the Government is constituting a high-level committee comprising experts from multiple disciplines to examine the matter in detail. The committee will work to strengthen aviation safety and prevent such incidents in future," said Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu.

