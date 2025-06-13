Air India Flight Crash: Ex-CM Vijay Rupani's 'Lucky' Number 1206 Turns Unlucky?

Junagadh: Former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, considered 1206 as his lucky number and it featured on all his vehicles. But fate has turned this date (12/06) into the last day of his life.

From Rupani's motorcycles to cars and even official CM car, 1206 has always featured on the number plates. Even on the last day of his life, he had come to the airport in a car bearing the same 1206 registration. This car was found at the parking lot.

Vijay Rupani's car (ETV Bharat)

The 12th day of June (12/06) has now become synonymous with one of the devastating plane crashes in aviation history.

Rupani was among the 242 passengers onboard the ill-fated Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad shortly after taking off on Thursday. The former CM was travelling to London to meet his wife and daughter. He was seated on seat 2D.

According to Rupani's relatives and friends, he had always insisted on keeping this number in his personal and professional life. The turn of fate was such that, this number turned out fatal for him, making this as the last date of his life.

Gujarat BJP chief and Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil confirmed the former CM's death in the plane crash.

Rupani, who served as the CM from from August 2016 to September 2021 was known for his firm administrative style. His tenure witnessed the launch of the industrial policy 2020 and initiatives for tribal development. He had depicted his administrative skills while taking ahead the state during post-Covid-19.

The 68-year-old BJP leader had started his political career as a student leader and was an active member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad during his college days. He was imprisoned for a year in the Bhavnagar jail while protesting against the Emergency in 1975.

In 1987, he was elected as a corporator in the Rajkot Municipal Corporation and later became the mayor. He served as a Rajya Sabha member from 2006 to 2012. After stepping down from the CM's post in September 2021, Rupani was appointed as BJP in-charge of Punjab.