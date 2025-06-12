Air India Plane Crash: Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Among Passengers Aboard

Ahmedabad: Former Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani was among the 242 passengers and crew aboard the ill-fated London-bound Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.
The Boeing aircraft was seen losing altitude quickly and was caught on camera crashing in Meghaninagar area near the Ahmedabad international airport around 2pm.
According to the passenger manifest which ETV Bharat accessed, the two-term CM has boarded the plane and was sitting in the second row.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has given instructions to undertake immediate rescue and relief operations, a senior official from the Chief Minister's Office said. He has also suggested to ensure necessary treatment of injured passengers on a war footing.
Sources said the CM, who got to know about the incident, contacted Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi and other senior secretaries over phone. He suggested them to arrange a green corridor to take the injured passengers for immediate treatment and to ensure all the treatment arrangements in the hospital were given priority.
The official statement from the airline said Air India's Flight AI171, which operates between Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident on Thursday. "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates as soon as possible on airindia.com and our X handle", an Air India spokesperson said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Gujarat's Chief Minister, Home Minister, and Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash incident. He also assured that the central government would assist.
As per DGCA, Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad.
Thick plumes of smoke was seen billowing for miles around.
Emergency responders have reached the site and are involved in intensive rescue, evacuation, and firefighting operations.
