ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Plane Crash: Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Among Passengers Aboard

Ahmedabad: Former Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani was among the 242 passengers and crew aboard the ill-fated London-bound Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.

The Boeing aircraft was seen losing altitude quickly and was caught on camera crashing in Meghaninagar area near the Ahmedabad international airport around 2pm.

According to the passenger manifest which ETV Bharat accessed, the two-term CM has boarded the plane and was sitting in the second row.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has given instructions to undertake immediate rescue and relief operations, a senior official from the Chief Minister's Office said. He has also suggested to ensure necessary treatment of injured passengers on a war footing.

Sources said the CM, who got to know about the incident, contacted Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi and other senior secretaries over phone. He suggested them to arrange a green corridor to take the injured passengers for immediate treatment and to ensure all the treatment arrangements in the hospital were given priority.