Air India Plane Crash: British National On Seat 11A Cheats Death As Miracle Survivor Jumped Seconds Before Crash

Ahmedabad: Nothing short of a miracle, a British National who was onboard the ill-fated Air India London flight that crashed into a medical college hostel near Ahmedabad international airport on Thursday afternoon, survived, with visuals showing him walking and speaking to people close to the crash site.

Sources said the survivor was identified as Viswashkumar Ramesh and was allotted seat 11A on the plane, which had 231 other passengers. He seemingly jumped from the aircraft using the emergency exit before the plane crashed and was engulfed in fire, as visuals showed him not having any burn injuries.

Boarding pass of the survivor. (X@JhaRahul_Bihar)

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik confirmed to ANI that the passenger had survived and was being treated at a hospital. "The police found one survivor in seat 11A. One survivor has been found in the hospital and is under treatment. Cannot say anything about the number of deaths yet. The death toll may increase as the flight crashed in a residential area," Malik said.

The Air India Ahmedabad-London flight, with 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board, crashed minutes after taking off at 1:39 pm from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here. Videos showed the jet losing altitude before crashing, triggering a ball of fire followed by thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

According to a senior Gujarat health department official, DNA tests will be carried out to ascertain the identities of those who perished in the incident. Principal Secretary, Health, Dhananjay Dwivedi, also refused to cite death toll figures.

"To identify those who lost their lives in the plane crash, arrangements have been made by Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to collect DNA samples. Close relatives, such as parents or children, of the deceased will be able to give DNA samples at Kasoti Bhavan of BJ Medical College of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital," the official told reporters here.

He said several persons were injured as the plane crashed into the residential quarters of doctors serving in the civil hospital and studying in BJ Medical College. "Fifty persons, who were injured in the incident, are currently being treated at the Civil Hospital. All the patients are stable", he added.