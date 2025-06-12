Ahmedabad Tragedy: First Crash Ever Of Boeing 787 Aircraft, 169 Indians and 53 British Among Passengers

Ahmedabad: A London-bound Air India plane with 242 people, including 232 passengers and 10 crew members, crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon in what would be one of the biggest aviation tragedies in recent history.

The Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed into a residential area, Meghani Nagar, and caught fire, five minutes after taking off at 1:38 pm. The flight was bound for London's Gatwick Airport. "A plane crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the airport," Ahmedabad police commissioner, GS Malik confirmed. This is the first crash ever of a Boeing 787, a widebody, twin-engined aircraft, according to the Aviation Safety Network database.

Moment when Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday (June 12, 2025). (X/Twitter)

169 Indians and 53 British Among Passengers

As per an Air India statement, the passengers onboard included 169 Indians, 53 British, 1 Canadian and 7 Portuguese nationals. The 232 passengers included 230 adults and two infants. The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. There were 10 crew members on the plane.

According to a statement by DGCA, the aircraft departed from Ahmadabad on runway 23. It gave a MAYDAY Call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC. Immediately after departure from Runway 23, the aircraft crashed on the ground outside the airport perimeter.

"On 12th Jun, 2025, M/s Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB while operating flight AI-171 from (Ahmedabad to Gatwick) has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 person on board the aircraft consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew. The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is a LTC with 8200 Hrs of experience. The copilot had 1100Hrs of flying experience," the DGCA said in a brief statement.

"As per ATC, aircraft departed from Ahmadabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It gave a MAYDAY Call to ATC, but thereafter no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC. Aircraft Immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site," the DGCA added.

"The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," Air India said in a statement on X.

On Highest Alert: Aviation Minister

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said he was shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. "We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families," he posted on X.

Amit Shah in touch with Gujarat CM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Gujarat Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash. He also assured to provide Central government assistance. Firefighters and emergency teams have been dispatched immediately to begin rescue and containment efforts. Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area as operations are still underway.

Eyewitnesses reported heavy smoke rising from the crash site, which could be seen from several kilometres away, including parts of Vastrapur. The sudden incident caused alarm among residents.

Air India Chairman Issues Statement

Auir India Chairman, N. Chandrasekaran also confirmed the air crash in a post on X and offered condolences to the families of those affected. "With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event. At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted. Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set up for families seeking information," he said.