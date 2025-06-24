ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Plane Crash: 259 Victims Identified, 253 Via DNA; Most Fatalities From Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad Civil Hospital authorities informed that 259 victims in AI plane crash have been identified so far, of which 253 were identified via DNA testing.

Air India Plane Crash: 259 Victims Identified, 253 Via DNA; Most Fatalities From Ahmedabad
A damaged part of the Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the airport, lies on a residential building in Ahmedabad (Representational Image/PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 24, 2025 at 11:12 AM IST

2 Min Read

Ahmedabad: So far, 259 victims of the June 12 horrific Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad have been identified, Civil hospital authorities said on Monday. Of these, 253 were identified via DNA tests while six were identified by facial recognition.

Speaking to media, Hospital Superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi informed that 256 bodies have already been handed over to families. Arrangements are being made to send the remaining three bodies, belonging to British nationals, via scheduled flight, he added.

Of the 259 deceased identified, 180 were Indian nationals, 52 British, seven Portuguese, one Canadian, while remaining 19 were non-passengers who were not on the ill-fated flight but died in the crash site.

Dr Joshi said that among the 253 bodies matched through DNA, 240 were passengers and 13 were non-passengers. Of the 19 non-passenger bodies, 13 were identified through DNA, and six through facial identification.

"Of the 256 bodies handed over so far, 28 were transported by air and 228 by road to their respective places," he added.

The official informed that most of the fatalities were from Ahmedabad (73), followed by Anand (29), Vadodara (24), Diu (14), Maharashtra (13), Surat (12), Kheda (11), London (10), Mehsana (7), Gandhinagar (7), Bharuch (7), Udaipur (7), Gir Somnath (5), Patan (4), Rajkot (3), Bhavnagar (3), Amreli (2), Dwarka (2), Banaskantha (2), Rajasthan (2), Khambhat (2), Aravalli (2), Nadiad (1), Junagadh (1), Kerala (1), Manipur (1), Madhya Pradesh (1), Nagaland (1), Sabarkantha (1), Modasa (1), Jodhpur (1), Palanpur (1), and Patna (1).

"During the victim identification, in some cases, DNA samples had to be taken more than once, which is why the number of samples collected is higher than the number of victims identified," the hospital superintendent said.

The London-bound AI flight crashed into a medical hostel complex in Meghaninagar moments after it took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at around 1.39 PM on June 12. More than 270 persons, including 241 on board were killed in the tragic incident.

Also Read

Air India To Temporarily Reduce Flights Operated With Narrow-Body Planes On 19 Routes

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Missing Gujarati Filmmaker Confirmed Dead After DNA Match And Scooter Discovery

Ahmedabad: So far, 259 victims of the June 12 horrific Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad have been identified, Civil hospital authorities said on Monday. Of these, 253 were identified via DNA tests while six were identified by facial recognition.

Speaking to media, Hospital Superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi informed that 256 bodies have already been handed over to families. Arrangements are being made to send the remaining three bodies, belonging to British nationals, via scheduled flight, he added.

Of the 259 deceased identified, 180 were Indian nationals, 52 British, seven Portuguese, one Canadian, while remaining 19 were non-passengers who were not on the ill-fated flight but died in the crash site.

Dr Joshi said that among the 253 bodies matched through DNA, 240 were passengers and 13 were non-passengers. Of the 19 non-passenger bodies, 13 were identified through DNA, and six through facial identification.

"Of the 256 bodies handed over so far, 28 were transported by air and 228 by road to their respective places," he added.

The official informed that most of the fatalities were from Ahmedabad (73), followed by Anand (29), Vadodara (24), Diu (14), Maharashtra (13), Surat (12), Kheda (11), London (10), Mehsana (7), Gandhinagar (7), Bharuch (7), Udaipur (7), Gir Somnath (5), Patan (4), Rajkot (3), Bhavnagar (3), Amreli (2), Dwarka (2), Banaskantha (2), Rajasthan (2), Khambhat (2), Aravalli (2), Nadiad (1), Junagadh (1), Kerala (1), Manipur (1), Madhya Pradesh (1), Nagaland (1), Sabarkantha (1), Modasa (1), Jodhpur (1), Palanpur (1), and Patna (1).

"During the victim identification, in some cases, DNA samples had to be taken more than once, which is why the number of samples collected is higher than the number of victims identified," the hospital superintendent said.

The London-bound AI flight crashed into a medical hostel complex in Meghaninagar moments after it took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at around 1.39 PM on June 12. More than 270 persons, including 241 on board were killed in the tragic incident.

Also Read

Air India To Temporarily Reduce Flights Operated With Narrow-Body Planes On 19 Routes

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Missing Gujarati Filmmaker Confirmed Dead After DNA Match And Scooter Discovery

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AHMEDABAD PLANE CRASHAIR INDIA PLANE CRASHAIR INDIA FLIGHT CRASH IN GUJARATAHMEDABAD CIVIL HOSPITALAIR INDIA PLANE CRASH VICTIMS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

From Street Carts To Celebrity Weddings, Kadhi Kachori Rules The Stomach In Rajasthan's Heart Ajmer

The Future Of The Indus Must Be Shaped By Climate Science, Not Colonial Arithmetic

Brain Vs Bot: Relying On AI Chatbots Like ChatGPT Could Weaken Brain Function, Says MIT Study

163 Years Old, And This Machine Gun Can Still Fire 800 Rounds A Minute

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.