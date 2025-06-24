Air India Plane Crash: 259 Victims Identified, 253 Via DNA; Most Fatalities From Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: So far, 259 victims of the June 12 horrific Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad have been identified, Civil hospital authorities said on Monday. Of these, 253 were identified via DNA tests while six were identified by facial recognition.
Speaking to media, Hospital Superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi informed that 256 bodies have already been handed over to families. Arrangements are being made to send the remaining three bodies, belonging to British nationals, via scheduled flight, he added.
Of the 259 deceased identified, 180 were Indian nationals, 52 British, seven Portuguese, one Canadian, while remaining 19 were non-passengers who were not on the ill-fated flight but died in the crash site.
Dr Joshi said that among the 253 bodies matched through DNA, 240 were passengers and 13 were non-passengers. Of the 19 non-passenger bodies, 13 were identified through DNA, and six through facial identification.
"Of the 256 bodies handed over so far, 28 were transported by air and 228 by road to their respective places," he added.
The official informed that most of the fatalities were from Ahmedabad (73), followed by Anand (29), Vadodara (24), Diu (14), Maharashtra (13), Surat (12), Kheda (11), London (10), Mehsana (7), Gandhinagar (7), Bharuch (7), Udaipur (7), Gir Somnath (5), Patan (4), Rajkot (3), Bhavnagar (3), Amreli (2), Dwarka (2), Banaskantha (2), Rajasthan (2), Khambhat (2), Aravalli (2), Nadiad (1), Junagadh (1), Kerala (1), Manipur (1), Madhya Pradesh (1), Nagaland (1), Sabarkantha (1), Modasa (1), Jodhpur (1), Palanpur (1), and Patna (1).
"During the victim identification, in some cases, DNA samples had to be taken more than once, which is why the number of samples collected is higher than the number of victims identified," the hospital superintendent said.
The London-bound AI flight crashed into a medical hostel complex in Meghaninagar moments after it took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at around 1.39 PM on June 12. More than 270 persons, including 241 on board were killed in the tragic incident.
Also Read
Air India To Temporarily Reduce Flights Operated With Narrow-Body Planes On 19 Routes
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Missing Gujarati Filmmaker Confirmed Dead After DNA Match And Scooter Discovery