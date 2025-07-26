ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Pays Interim Compensation To Families Of 166 Ahmedabad Crash Victims

The interim compensation to the families of 147 of the 229 deceased passengers and also the 19 who lost their lives at the accident site.

Air India Pays Interim Compensation To Families Of 166 Ahmedabad Crash Victims
Wreckage and various parts of the Air India plane that crashed last month are seen under tight security at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Saturday, July 12, 2025. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 26, 2025 at 8:26 PM IST

1 Min Read

Mumbai: Private carrier Air India on Saturday said it has paid the interim compensation to the families of 166 victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash last month. Besides, payment to the families of another 52 victims is in the process, it added. The plane crash, one of the worst air disasters in India in decades, involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating as Air India flight AI171.

Of the 242 people onboard, 241 were killed, while the total death toll stood at 260, including casualties on the ground. On June 14, Air India announced that it will provide an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh, or approximately GBP 21,500, to the families of each of the deceased and survivors of the Ahmedabad plane crash to help address immediate financial needs.

"Air India has released the interim compensation to the families of 147 of the 229 deceased passengers and also the 19 who lost their lives at the accident site," the airline said in the statement. In addition, the requisite documents of 52 others have been verified, and the interim compensation will be released progressively to the families, it noted.

The interim payment will be adjusted against any final compensation, the Tata Group airline clarified. The Tata Group has also registered 'The AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust', dedicated to the crash victims. It has pledged to support the reconstruction of the BJ Medical College Hostel infrastructure, which was damaged in the accident, as per the release.

Mumbai: Private carrier Air India on Saturday said it has paid the interim compensation to the families of 166 victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash last month. Besides, payment to the families of another 52 victims is in the process, it added. The plane crash, one of the worst air disasters in India in decades, involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating as Air India flight AI171.

Of the 242 people onboard, 241 were killed, while the total death toll stood at 260, including casualties on the ground. On June 14, Air India announced that it will provide an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh, or approximately GBP 21,500, to the families of each of the deceased and survivors of the Ahmedabad plane crash to help address immediate financial needs.

"Air India has released the interim compensation to the families of 147 of the 229 deceased passengers and also the 19 who lost their lives at the accident site," the airline said in the statement. In addition, the requisite documents of 52 others have been verified, and the interim compensation will be released progressively to the families, it noted.

The interim payment will be adjusted against any final compensation, the Tata Group airline clarified. The Tata Group has also registered 'The AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust', dedicated to the crash victims. It has pledged to support the reconstruction of the BJ Medical College Hostel infrastructure, which was damaged in the accident, as per the release.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AIR INDIAAHMEDABAD PLANE CRASHTATA GROUPAI171

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Maha Vir Chakra Col Sonam Wangchuk Recalls Ladakh Scouts' Role In India's Victory

Calming Yoga Poses That WIill Support Your Gut Health And Improve Digestion

Meet Nushver, The Metal Band From Mumbai Turning Mortality Into Melody

Interview | 'The Kargil War Lasted 52 Days, But We Broke Pakistan In 22 Minutes In Operation Sindoor', Param Vir Chakra Awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.