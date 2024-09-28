ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Passenger Finds Cockroach In Food Served On Delhi-New York Flight

author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

The Air India passenger who found a cockroach in the omelette served on the flight from Delhi to New York tagged the airline on X, sharing a short clip and pictures of the food items served.

Air India Passenger Finds Cockroach In Food Served On Delhi-New York Flight
Air India Flight AI-1179 Lands Safely In San Francisco (ANI)

New Delhi: An Air India passenger has complained of finding a cockroach in an omelette served onboard the flight from the national capital to New York, with the airline saying the matter has been taken up with the catering service provider for further investigation.

"We are aware of a social media post by a passenger regarding a foreign object in the onboard meal offered to them on AI 101 operating from DEL to JFK on 17 September 2024," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement and also expressed concern over the incident.

In a post on X, the passenger said a cockroach was found in the omelette served on the flight from Delhi to New York. "My 2 year old finished more than half of it with me when we found this. Suffered from food poisoning as a result," she said. The passenger also shared a short video and pictures of the food items served during the flight.

She tagged Air India, aviation regulator DGCA and Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu in the post. In the statement, the spokesperson said the airline is concerned about the experience of the customer in the said instance and has taken it up with the catering service provider to investigate further.

"We will take necessary actions to prevent any recurrence of such instances in future," the spokesperson said. Further, the spokesperson said Air India works with reputed caterers who supply to leading airlines globally and have stringent SOPs and multiple checks to ensure quality of meals served to the guests.

COCKROACH IN AIR INDIA FOOD

