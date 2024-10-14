ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Mumbai-New York Flight Diverted To Delhi After Bomb Threat

An Air India flight AI119 flying from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi on Monday morning following a bomb threat.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

File photo for representation
Representational image (ANI)

New Delhi: An Air India flight from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi on Monday morning after Mumbai airport received a message on X regarding a bomb threat on the flight. The message was conveyed to the security agencies in Delhi, after which the flight was diverted to the national capital.

According to Delhi Police, the aircraft is currently stationed at the IGI Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of passengers and crew on board. All security agencies at the airport are on alert.

"We request your cooperation and refrain from spreading unverified information. Further updates will be shared in due course," news agency ANI quoted a senior police officer at Delhi airport.

The Air India Spokesperson released a statement stating: "Flight AI119 operating Mumbai to JFK on October 14 received a specific security alert and on instructions of the government's security regulatory committee was diverted to Delhi. All passengers have disembarked and are at the Delhi airport terminal. Our colleagues on ground are making sure to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected disruption. Air India is committed to and accords top priority to the safety and security of its passengers and crew."

In the past, several such bomb threats have turned out to be a hoax. Earlier on October 5, Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport located in Madhya Pradesh's Indore received a bomb threat email following which the police registered an FIR. The mail sender also threatened to blow up other airports in the country.

Similarly, Vadodara Airport received a bomb threat via e-mail, which promoted a thorough search on October 5.

Read More

  1. Vistara's London-Delhi Flight Receives Bomb Threat; Plane Lands Safely In National Capital
  2. Vadodara Airport Receives Bomb Threat Email, Turns out to Be Hoax; FIR Registered

New Delhi: An Air India flight from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi on Monday morning after Mumbai airport received a message on X regarding a bomb threat on the flight. The message was conveyed to the security agencies in Delhi, after which the flight was diverted to the national capital.

According to Delhi Police, the aircraft is currently stationed at the IGI Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of passengers and crew on board. All security agencies at the airport are on alert.

"We request your cooperation and refrain from spreading unverified information. Further updates will be shared in due course," news agency ANI quoted a senior police officer at Delhi airport.

The Air India Spokesperson released a statement stating: "Flight AI119 operating Mumbai to JFK on October 14 received a specific security alert and on instructions of the government's security regulatory committee was diverted to Delhi. All passengers have disembarked and are at the Delhi airport terminal. Our colleagues on ground are making sure to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected disruption. Air India is committed to and accords top priority to the safety and security of its passengers and crew."

In the past, several such bomb threats have turned out to be a hoax. Earlier on October 5, Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport located in Madhya Pradesh's Indore received a bomb threat email following which the police registered an FIR. The mail sender also threatened to blow up other airports in the country.

Similarly, Vadodara Airport received a bomb threat via e-mail, which promoted a thorough search on October 5.

Read More

  1. Vistara's London-Delhi Flight Receives Bomb Threat; Plane Lands Safely In National Capital
  2. Vadodara Airport Receives Bomb Threat Email, Turns out to Be Hoax; FIR Registered

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HOAX BOMB THREATMUMBAI NEW YORK FLIGHTIGI AIRPORTAIR INDIA FLIGHT BOMB THREAT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.