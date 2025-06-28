ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Mumbai-Chennai Flight Returns Midair After Technical Snag, Passengers Face Long Delay

New Delhi: An Air India flight from Mumbai to Chennai returned shortly after takeoff on Friday night due to a technical snag midair, leaving passengers stuck for over five hours, with a monumental inconvenience to passengers.

The flight AI639 had 148 passengers and six crew on board and was departing Mumbai at 11 pm on June 27, delayed nearly an hour before it took off close to midnight. After takeoff, the pilot indicated there was a technical issue, described later by Air India as a “burning smell in the cabin,” and the pilot immediately informed Air Traffic Control.

The aircraft returned and the crew landed safely without incident. The engineers were able to look at the problem and try to fix it while passengers sat on board. They were unable to fix the problem, and the airline organised another aircraft. The replacement aircraft departed at 4:35 am from Mumbai and landed in Chennai at 6:05 am on Saturday.

Passengers expressed concern over the substantial delays and inadequate communication during the same event.