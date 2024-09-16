ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Launches Daily Non-Stop Flights To Kuala Lumpur

Gurugram: Air India, India’s premier global airline, has officially inaugurated its daily non-stop flights connecting Delhi and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The inaugural flight, operated by an Airbus A320neo, touched down in Kuala Lumpur at 20:43 local time on September 15, 2024.

This new route marks Air India’s sixth destination in Southeast Asia, enhancing the airline’s growing presence in the region and expanding its global network. The addition of Kuala Lumpur to Air India's route map provides travellers with a direct flight option between India and Malaysia and offers Malaysian passengers new access to Air India’s extensive global network, spanning five continents.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer of Air India, commented on the launch, stating, "With the introduction of our Delhi-Kuala Lumpur route, we are not only connecting two vibrant cities, but also fostering cultural exchange and supporting bilateral trade and tourism. We are eager to welcome passengers from both India and Malaysia, as well as from North America and Europe, who can now conveniently connect to Kuala Lumpur through our hub in Delhi."

The new flights also facilitate seamless, same-terminal, one-stop connections for travellers from North America and Europe via Delhi. The flight schedule is as follows: AI384: Delhi to Kuala Lumpur, departing at 13:00 and arriving at 21:00 daily and AI385: Kuala Lumpur to Delhi, departing at 08:30 and arriving at 11:25 daily. The schedule for AI385 from Kuala Lumpur to Delhi will take effect on September 16, 2024. All departure and arrival times are local times.