Air India Flight To Delhi With 172 Passengers Aborts Takeoff On Runway Due To Technical Fault

An Air India flight with 172 passengers on board stopped midway on the runway due to a mechanical failure.

Air India Flight To Delhi With 172 Passengers Aborts Takeoff On Runway Due To Technical Fault
File photo of Air India plane (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Chennai: An Air India flight carrying 172 passengers from Chennai to Delhi, stopped midway on the runway due to a mechanical failure on Friday, officials said.

The flight, which was scheduled to depart at 9.50 AM, has been delayed by at least nine hours and is now scheduled to fly at around 8 PM, they said.

According to officials, there were 164 passengers and eight flight attendants on board. "There was a mechanical failure and the pilot realised that it was dangerous to take off, so he stopped the flight. He also informed the Chennai airport control room and the Air Traffic Control (ATC)," the officials added.

According to the officials, the plane was towed to the parking spot and stopped. "A group of aircraft engineers started to inspect the flight," officials added.

The enraged passengers, who were sitting inside the flight, got into a heated argument with the flight crew.

The passengers then alighted from the flight and were taken to the airport lounge, where they were kept. "Facilities like food have been arranged for the passengers," the officials added.

Air India is now owned and operated by the Tatas and it is one of the leading airlines in the country. It operates on both domestic and international routes.

AIR INDIA DELHI FLIGHT TECHNICAL FAULT ON RUNWAY AIR INDIA PASSENGERS CHENNAI AIRPORT AIR INDIA FLIGHT NEWS

