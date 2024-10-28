ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Lucknow Airport

Lucknow: An Air India flight made an emergency landing at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow on Monday, officials said.

"The flight was on its way to Lucknow from the national capital Delhi. The Air Traffic Controller (ATC) initially did not permit the aircraft to land at around 1.30 PM and it was hovering in the skies for 20 minutes. The pilot then informed the ATC about the shortage of fuel. Upon this, the ATC allowed the pilot to do an emergency landing and it was done at 1.49 PM," officials added.

The flight which made an emergency landing was AI 431. Officials said that there were 202 members on the board and the passengers were tensed when the flight was hovering in the skies. The passengers heaved a sigh of relief after the flight made an emergency landing.