Wheels Up, Then Back Down: Air India Express IX613’s Close Call With A Hydraulic Hiccup

Trichy: An Air India Express flight, IX613, on Friday evening experienced a hydraulic failure shortly after taking off from Tiruchirappalli Airport, bound for Sharjah, UAE.

The Boeing 737, carrying 141 passengers, took off at 5:40 PM but faced issues moments later when the bottom wheel failed to retract. The flight crew promptly decided to circle the airspace for nearly two hours to ensure safety before making a successful emergency landing back at Trichy Airport.

Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu issued a statement, “Following the hydraulic failure reported on Air India Express flight AXB 613, operating from Trichy to Sharjah with 141 people on board, we are relieved that the aircraft has landed safely at Trichy Airport. The crew followed all safety protocols, ensuring the well-being of every passenger during the emergency.”

The statement further noted, “The airport and emergency teams responded swiftly and effectively after a full emergency was declared at 18:05 IST. We commend their quick coordination in preparing for the aircraft's landing, which was successfully carried out at 20:15 IST.”

“The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been instructed to conduct a thorough examination of the aircraft to determine the exact cause of the hydraulic issue. In the meantime, Air India Express has been advised to provide all necessary assistance to the passengers, including alternate arrangements for their onward journey.”

The statement concluded with, “Passenger safety is our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with all airlines and aviation authorities to ensure the highest standards of safety and comfort in our skies.” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin lauded the role of the flight operators for its safe landing. "My compliments to the captain and crew for the safe landing," he posted on X.

"I am heartened to hear that the Air India Express flight has landed safely. Upon receiving news of the landing gear issue, I immediately coordinated an emergency meeting with officials over the phone and instructed them to implement all necessary safety measures, including deploying fire engines, ambulances, and medical assistance. I have also now directed the District Collector to ensure the continued safety of all the passengers and to provide further assistance," Stalin further tweeted.

Passengers have been rebooked on alternative flights, and the airline is providing support to those affected by the disruption.

Air India issued a statement, “No emergency was declared by the operating crew. After reporting a technical snag, the aircraft circled multiple times in the designated area as an abundant precaution, to reduce fuel and weight considering the runway length, before making a safe precautionary landing.

“The cause of the snag will be duly investigated. In the interim, an alternative aircraft is being arranged for the onward journey of our guests. We regret the inconvenience and reiterate our commitment to prioritising safety in every aspect of our operations,” an Air India Express Spokesman added. Air India has initiated an investigation into the cause of the malfunction.