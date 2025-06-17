San Francisco-Mumbai Air India Flight Suffers Technical Snag; Passengers Deplaned In Kolkata

Kolkata: A Mumbai-bound Air India flight from San Francisco suffered a technical glitch in one of its engines, due to which passengers had to be deplaned during a scheduled halt at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata early on Tuesday. Flight AI180 arrived on time at 0045 hrs at the airport, but the technical snag resulted in the takeoff getting delayed.

At about 0520 hrs, Passengers on Air India flight AI180 were asked to deplane at Kolkata Airport after the aircraft developed a technical snag in its left engine. The Boeing 777-200LR arrived on time at 00:45 hrs on June 17 and was scheduled to depart for Mumbai at 02:00 hrs. The captain announced that the decision regarding the flight's status was made in the interest of safety, as reported by PTI.

San Francisco-Mumbai Air India Flight Suffers Technical Snag (PTI)

Passengers have been disembarked, and the flight is going through the check. In a video from the ground, Visuals show the left engine of the Air India aircraft stationed on the tarmac at Kolkata airport, with ground staff inspecting the area as the plane remains idle following the reported technical snag.

