Air India Flight Crash Revives Grim Memories Of 2010 Mangaluru Aviation Mishap; 12 Bodies Unidentified Till Date

Mangaluru: The Air India flight crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025 has revived the horrific memories of a similar aviation mishap involving the Air India Express Flight in Karnataka's Mangaluru in 2010 in which 12 of the victims remain unidentified till date.

Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight 171 crashed moments after takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon killing 241 of the 242 passengers on board the plane. Another at least 24 people were killed in the A1171 accident at the BJ medical college hostel on which the plane crashed.

Local authorities launched a massive rescue operation at the crash site and the injured including the lone British survivor have been shifted to the Ahmedabad civil hospital for treatment.

Plane Crash Revives Painful Memories

The Ahmedabad plane crash has revived the painful memories of one of India’s worst aviation tragedies — the 2010 Mangaluru air crash.

The site where Air India Express Flight IX-812 arriving from Dubai, crashed while attempting to land at Mangaluru International Airport (ETV Bharat)

On May 22, 2010, Air India Express Flight IX-812, arriving from Dubai, crashed while attempting to land at Mangaluru International Airport (Bajpe). The Boeing 737-800 aircraft, with 166 people on board—including 19 children, 4 infants, and 6 crew members, overshot the runway, broke through the boundary wall, and plunged into a deep gorge near Kenjar Hill. The aircraft split into two and was engulfed in flames upon impact. A total of 158 people lost their lives, including all six crew members. Only eight passengers survived, making it one of the deadliest aviation disasters in India’s history.

In the 2010 plane crash, 12 victims remain unidentified till date despite all efforts and were eventually cremated with full state honors.

What Caused the Crash?

The Court of Inquiry by Air Marshal BN Gokhale mentioned in its report that the cause of the Mangaluru Air India Express Flight was the captain’s failure to discontinue the 'unstabilised approach' and his persistence in continuing with the landing, despite three calls from the First Officer to 'go around' and number of warnings from the Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EGPWS).

Identification Challenges and Cremation by Administration

“Cremation Was Done with Dignity,” said the then DC. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Prabhakar Sharma, who was the Deputy Commissioner at the time, said, “DNA samples were collected from 22 unidentified bodies and matched with family members. While 10 were identified, we had to wait almost a month before concluding that 12 could not be identified. Their cremation was carried out with dignity and in full consultation with their families.

Sharma further said, of the 158 victims, 22 bodies were so severely charred that traditional identification methods were impossible. A DNA testing team from Hyderabad was deployed to match remains with samples from families. Through this process, 10 victims were successfully identified and their remains were handed over to relatives. However, Prabhakar Sharma said the remaining 12 victims could not be identified, even after exhaustive DNA analysis.

After nearly a month of efforts and with the consent of the families, the Dakshina Kannada district administration organized a collective cremation at Kuloor, along the banks of the Phalguni River. Each body was brought in a separate vehicle, and final rites were performed in the presence of religious leaders, government officials, and community representatives, with full state honors.

To honor the lives lost, Air India Express built a memorial park near the Kuloor-Tannirbavi road, beside the Phalguni River. (ETV Bharat)

Memorial For Victims

To honor the lives lost, Air India Express built a memorial park near the Kuloor-Tannirbavi road, beside the Phalguni River. The memorial stands in remembrance of the 152 passengers and 6 crew members who perished in the crash. Every year, the district administration holds a commemorative event at the site to pay tribute to the victims of this tragic incident.