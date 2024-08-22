Bomb Threat on Air India Flight, Full Emergency At Thiruvananthapuram Airport

Thiruvananthapuram: A full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Thursday following a bomb threat on an Air India flight from Mumbai, airport sources said.

The flight with 135 passengers landed safely at the airport around 8 am and was moved to an isolation bay, they said. Passengers were safely evacuated from the flight by 8.44 am, they said. The pilot communicated the bomb threat at 7.30 am as the aircraft approached the Thiruvananthapuram airport, the sources said.

Subsequently, full emergency was declared at the airport at 7.36 am, they said. "There has been no impact on life. Airport operations are currently uninterrupted," the sources said. The Details on the origin of the threat and other information are awaited, they added.

According to a statement from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, "AI 657 (BOM-TRV) reported a bomb threat at 0730 hours on August 22, 2024. A full emergency was declared at TRV Airport at 0736 hours. The aircraft landed safely. It is now parked at the Isolation Bay, where the evacuation process has begun. There has been no impact on life. Airport operations are currently uninterrupted."

The authorities said nothing unusual had been detected and things appeared to be normal with the plane. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the entire airport. The authorities are leaving nothing to chance in the checking and detection procedures though the threat is likely a hoax. The passengers were also expected to come out soon and leave for their respective destinations.