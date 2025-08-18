ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Flight Aborts Takeoff At Kochi Airport, Congress MP Onboard Says 'Plane Skid On The Runway'

Kochi: In yet another incident of a technical glitch, a Delhi-bound Air India plane aborted take off at the Kochi airport on Sunday evening, even as a Member of Parliament travelling on the same flight claimed he felt the plane "skid" on the runway.

A Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) spokesperson said that a technical issue caused the Air India flight to abort takeoff. Lok Sabha member and Congress leader Hibi Eden was among those on board the flight. Flight AI504 operating from Kochi to Delhi has been rescheduled to depart later this evening, necessitated by a technical issue detected during the take-off roll, an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

"The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back to the bay for maintenance checks," the spokesperson said. The CIAL spokesperson also said the airline is changing the aircraft and the flight is now expected to depart at 1 am on Monday.

Details about the number of passengers on board the flight could not be immediately ascertained. In a Facebook post, Eden said there was something unusual about Flight AI 504. "Something unusual with this flight AI 504... it just felt like the flight skid on the runway... and hasn't taken off yet...," the Ernakulam MP said.