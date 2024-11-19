Air India Five-Hour Flight Turns Into Four-Day Nightmare For Passengers

New Delhi: A five-hour Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi became an ordeal lasting four days for passengers of Air India Flight AI 377. The trouble began on November 16, when the Airbus A320 (VT-EDD), carrying 142 passengers, was scheduled to depart from Phuket at 5:50 PM (local time). However, the flight was grounded due to technical issues and crew duty time limitations, according to sources.

The next day, the aircraft finally departed Phuket at 8:44 PM but was forced to return to the Thai beach city mid-flight after another technical snag. Passengers were left stranded and the airline planned to bring back the remaining 30-35 passengers to Delhi on Wednesday, four days after the original departure date.

In a statement, Air India expressed regret over the incident, saying, "Air India sincerely regrets the inconvenience to passengers of Flight AI 377 operating from Phuket to Delhi on 16 November, which was cancelled due to a technical issue. While our staff on the ground made efforts to minimise their inconvenience, providing all on-ground assistance including hotel accommodations and meals, some guests were also re-accommodated on alternative flights. Passengers were offered options for full refunds and complimentary rescheduling. At Air India, the safety and security of our passengers and crew is our top priority."

The prolonged delay left over 100 passengers stranded in Phuket for more than 80 hours. Social media posts from frustrated travellers highlighted the challenges faced, especially by elderly passengers and children. Many described the chaos of being asked to board the aircraft, only to be deboarded an hour later when the flight was cancelled.

While the airline assured passengers of assistance with accommodations and meals, the extended delay and repeated technical issues raised concerns about the aircraft’s readiness. Passengers were eventually informed that the same aircraft had been repaired for departure, though scepticism remained high.