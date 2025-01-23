Air India Express To Operate Flights From Hindon Airport In NCR's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Air India Express has announced commencement of operations from Hindon Airport at Ghaziabad. The move makes the airline the first in India to operate from two airports within the same metropolitan region, Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) and Hindon Airport.
Starting March 1, the airline will introduce direct flights from Hindon to Bengaluru, Goa, and Kolkata. Bookings are already open on the airline’s official website and other major platforms, with inaugural fares starting at ₹4,400 for Hindon to Kolkata, ₹4,900 for Hindon to Goa, and ₹6,000 for Hindon to Bengaluru. Hindon Airport offers a convenient alternative for travelers from central and eastern Delhi, Noida, and nearby areas such as Connaught Place, Indirapuram, and Karol Bagh. It also brings air travel closer to residents of western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, including cities like Dehradun, Meerut, and Haridwar.
Flight Schedule
Air India Express will operate daily flights with the following schedule:
• Hindon–Bengaluru: Departure at 15:45, arrival at 18:40.
• Hindon–Goa: Departure at 10:30, arrival at 13:15.
• Hindon–Kolkata: Departure at 17:20, arrival at 19:40.
The airline’s expansion from Hindon is a significant step in making air travel more accessible and affordable, fostering competition, and supporting the growing demand in the NCR region. On January 16, Air India Express commenced operations from Patna, launching daily flights to Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad. The new flights are part of the airline's strategy to connect emerging cities with key destinations across the country and beyond, it said. A celebratory event was held at Patna airport to mark the occasion, with the inaugural flights taking off amidst great enthusiasm. Senior officials from the Airports Authority of India, Air India Express, and other key stakeholders from Jay Prakash Narayan Airport attended the event.
