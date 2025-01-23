ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Express To Operate Flights From Hindon Airport In NCR's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Air India Express has announced commencement of operations from Hindon Airport at Ghaziabad. The move makes the airline the first in India to operate from two airports within the same metropolitan region, Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) and Hindon Airport.

Starting March 1, the airline will introduce direct flights from Hindon to Bengaluru, Goa, and Kolkata. Bookings are already open on the airline’s official website and other major platforms, with inaugural fares starting at ₹4,400 for Hindon to Kolkata, ₹4,900 for Hindon to Goa, and ₹6,000 for Hindon to Bengaluru. Hindon Airport offers a convenient alternative for travelers from central and eastern Delhi, Noida, and nearby areas such as Connaught Place, Indirapuram, and Karol Bagh. It also brings air travel closer to residents of western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, including cities like Dehradun, Meerut, and Haridwar.

Flight Schedule

Air India Express will operate daily flights with the following schedule: