ETV Bharat / bharat

Action Time: Air India Express Terminates 25 Cabin Crew Members Who Went On Sick Leave

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 9, 2024, 9:48 AM IST

Updated : May 9, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

Air India Express (AIX) has terminated at least 25 crew members, a day after cancellation of more than 90 international and domestic flights due to cabin crew reporting sick - Reports ETV Bharat's Saurabh Sharma.
Air India Express at Vijayawada Airport(IANS Photos)

Air India Express (AIX) has terminated at least 25 crew members, a day after cancellation of around 100 international and domestic flights due to cabin crew reporting sick - Reports ETV Bharat's Saurabh Sharma.

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing standoff between Air Indian Express (AIX) and a section of it crew members which led to cancellation of nearly 100 flights on Thursday, the airline has now come up in action and has terminated some of its protesting staffers.

According to the sources, as many as 25 crew members have been terminated who went on sick leave, resulting in disruptions to flight operations.

"This clearly points to a pre-meditated and concerted abstention from work without any justifiable reason," the company said in the note addressed to the terminated employees.

"Your act of reporting sick for work amounts to a concerted action with a common understanding, to not operate the flight and to disrupt services of the Company. This is not only in violation of the applicable laws, but also violates the Air India Express Limited Employees' Service Rules as are applicable to you," it read.

The letter further said that as the airline suffered massive operation disruptions causing "embarrassment, severe reputational damage, and serious monetary loss" to the airline, the company "has decided to terminate your employment with immediate effect on and from the date of this letter".

"Your act is not only subversive of public interest, but also caused embarrassment, severe reputational damage, and serious monetary loss to the company," the letter read.

As the Tata backed AIX witnessed massive turbulence on Wednesday with thousands of passengers getting impacted due to cancellations and delays, CEO Alok Singh in an internal message to employees on May 8 said that he is open to have a discussion with the cabin crew and that the airline will curtail flights for the next few days to mitigate the disruption.

In his internal message, Singh said that since last evening, more than 100 cabin crew members have reported sick prior to their rostered flight duty, "at the last minute, severely disrupting our operations".

More than 90 flights have been disrupted due to the situation, he added. "The disruptions have cascaded across the network, forcing us to curtail the schedules over the next few days. We had to do this to cope with the non-availability of crew and to recover schedules," he said.

Singh also said the company leadership is available for any discussions if there are concerns that need to be addressed. "All comms channels remain open - departmental townhalls (one pre-scheduled for tomorrow), monthly all-hands townhall besides formal and informal reach out to leaders," he said.

Read More

  1. Air India Express to 'Curtail Flights over Next Few Days' Amid Cabin Crew Crisis
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Delhi Labour Commissioner Writes EMail to Tata Group Chairman
  3. Air India Express Cancels Over 75 Flights as Crew Members Go on Mass 'Sick Leave'
Last Updated :May 9, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

TAGGED:

EMPLOYEES MASS SICK LEAVEAIR INDIA EXPRESS STAFFS FIREDAIR INDIA EXPRESS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why Buy Gold, What Are Alternatives, What Not To Buy On Akha Teej

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.