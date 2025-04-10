ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Express Pilot Dies Shortly After Operating Flight From Srinagar To Delhi

The aviation sector operates around the clock; hence, there is immense pressure on pilots to work through nights, weekends, and holidays.

File - An Air India Express flight (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 10, 2025 at 12:28 PM IST

Updated : April 10, 2025 at 1:10 PM IST

New Delhi: An Air India Express pilot in his late 30s died shortly after he operated a flight from Srinagar to Delhi on Wednesday, with sources attributing his death to cardiac arrest.

Soon after operating the flight from Srinagar to the national capital, the pilot complained of uneasiness and chest pain at Delhi airport. Sources said he was rushed to a hospital but passed away.

"We deeply regret the loss of a valued colleague due to a medical condition... we are extending all possible assistance to them as we all cope with this tremendous loss," an airline spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

"We request all concerned to respect privacy at this time and avoid unnecessary speculation while we commit to assisting the relevant authorities in due process," the spokesperson said.

In February, ETV Bharat had reported the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announcing the implementation of revised duty and rest hour norms for pilots in a phased manner. These changes were primarily aimed at promoting pilot well-being and relieving concerns over fatigue, while other provisions are set to come into effect by November 1.

The aviation sector operates around the clock; hence, there is immense pressure on pilots to work through nights, weekends, and holidays. With such challenges in mind, the DGCA’s revised Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) on limitations of flight duty times seeks to provide longer rest periods and impose additional restrictions on flight hours to prevent fatigue.

