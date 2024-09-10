ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Express Offers ‘Flash Sale’ with Xpress Lite Fares At ₹932

New Delhi: Air India Express has unveiled a limited-time ‘Flash Sale’, offering Xpress Lite fares starting at just ₹932. The sale, available for bookings made until 16 September 2024, features zero convenience fees for the registered users on the airline’s award-winning website, airindiaexpress.com, and mobile app.

Flyers can take advantage of these discounted fares for journeys up to 31 March 2025. Additionally, Xpress Value fares start at ₹1,088 and are accessible through all major booking platforms. The sale includes special fares on popular routes such as Delhi-Gwalior, Guwahati-Agartala, Bengaluru-Chennai, and Kochi-Bengaluru, among others.

Exclusive for bookings on airindiaexpress.com, Xpress Lite fares come with benefits including the option to pre-book an additional three kgs of cabin baggage for free. Check-in baggage is available at a discounted rate of ₹1,000 for 15 kgs on domestic flights and ₹1,300 for 20 kgs on international flights.

Air India Express loyalty members are eligible for additional discounts and can earn up to 8 per cent NeuCoins. Perks include up to 40% off on ‘Gourmair’ hot meals and beverages, Prime & Biz Seats, and Xpress Ahead priority services. The special fares are also available for students, senior citizens, SMEs, doctors, nurses, and members of the armed forces and their dependents.

In a move that challenges the traditional low-cost carrier model, Air India Express is introducing Xpress Biz fares on its new Boeing 737-8 aircraft, offering a Business Class equivalent experience.