Air India Express Offers ‘Flash Sale’ with Xpress Lite Fares At ₹932

New Delhi: Air India Express has unveiled a limited-time ‘Flash Sale’, offering Xpress Lite fares starting at just ₹932. The sale, available for bookings made until 16 September 2024, features zero convenience fees for the registered users on the airline’s award-winning website, airindiaexpress.com, and mobile app.
Flyers can take advantage of these discounted fares for journeys up to 31 March 2025. Additionally, Xpress Value fares start at ₹1,088 and are accessible through all major booking platforms. The sale includes special fares on popular routes such as Delhi-Gwalior, Guwahati-Agartala, Bengaluru-Chennai, and Kochi-Bengaluru, among others.
Exclusive for bookings on airindiaexpress.com, Xpress Lite fares come with benefits including the option to pre-book an additional three kgs of cabin baggage for free. Check-in baggage is available at a discounted rate of ₹1,000 for 15 kgs on domestic flights and ₹1,300 for 20 kgs on international flights.
Air India Express loyalty members are eligible for additional discounts and can earn up to 8 per cent NeuCoins. Perks include up to 40% off on ‘Gourmair’ hot meals and beverages, Prime & Biz Seats, and Xpress Ahead priority services. The special fares are also available for students, senior citizens, SMEs, doctors, nurses, and members of the armed forces and their dependents.
In a move that challenges the traditional low-cost carrier model, Air India Express is introducing Xpress Biz fares on its new Boeing 737-8 aircraft, offering a Business Class equivalent experience.
Passengers can upgrade to Biz seats for enhanced comfort, with a seat pitch of up to 58 inches. The airline is rapidly expanding its fleet, inducting nearly four new aircraft every month and equipping its newly inducted planes with up to eight business-class seats.
Since its rebranding in October 2023, Air India Express has introduced over 30 new aircraft featuring the rechristened brand positioning of ‘Fly As You Are.'
