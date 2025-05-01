ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Express Launches Daily Flight Service On Ghaziabad-Patna Route

The service will not only save travel expenses for flyres but also lessen the need to travel to Delhi's IGI Airport to fly to Patna.

The Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad.
The Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 1, 2025 at 4:00 PM IST

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The Air India Express on Thursday launched a daily direct flight service from Ghaziabad to Patna, which will immensely benefit the people of Noida, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Hapur and the neighbouring districts. The flight time will be 45 minutes.

The new aerial service will not only save travel expenses for flyres but also lessen the need to travel to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to fly to Patna. Earlier, the people of Ghaziabad, Noida, Bulandshahr, Hapur and Meerut had to shell out a huge amount to reach Delhi. It costs about Rs 1,000 to reach the Delhi Airport from Ghaziabad and Noida, whereas the cost goes up to Rs 2,000 for the people travelling from Bulandshahr, Hapur and Meerut.

To reach the Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad, it will cost one-third of the fare to Delhi. People of Meerut can board the Namo Bharat train services to reach Ghaziabad. The nearest railway station is Sahibabad, and it takes 20 minutes to reach.

The airfare for the new route is much lower than that of the Delhi-Patna route, and booking in advance is cheaper. The average fare is around Rs 4,600. However, prices vary depending on the time. The flight will depart from Patna at 11:55 am and reach Ghaziabad at 1:40 pm. In its return journey, the flight will take off from Hindon at 2:40 pm and touch down at Patna at 4:25 pm.

