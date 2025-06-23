Technical Snag Forces Air India Express Jammu-Bound Flight To Return To Delhi

Jammu: An Air India Express flight IX2564 from New Delhi to Jammu couldn't land at Jammu airport and had to return to New Delhi airport Monday afternoon after hovering over Jammu for several minutes.

A passenger Prince Khajuria, who was aboard the flight, told ETV Bharat, "After making several loops over Jammu airspace, the pilot announced that there was some issue with navigation and the flight was returning to New Delhi. We have landed in New Delhi but passengers have protested against it."

"Now, Air India authorities at New Delhi airport are saying that they are arranging another aircraft which will be taking us to Jammu," he said, adding, "I will never fly again in Air India."

On the other hand, officials of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) believe that everything was fine at Jammu airport and informed that all flights have landed and taken off successfully throughout the day.

"The decision to land a flight lies on the pilot and he had to take the final call. I don't know why the flight returned to New Delhi as from our end everything was fine. Weather was clear and everything was absolutely normal," Sanjeev Kumar Garg, Jammu Airport Director told ETV Bharat.

However, the passengers firmly believed that there was something more which wasn't told to them by the pilot and it could be that the aircraft might have developed some technical snag.

CLARIFICATION FROM AI EXPRESS SPOX

Later, issuing a clarification, Air India Express Spokesperson said, "Our Delhi–Jammu flight returned to Delhi as a precautionary measure, following a suspected GPS interference incident. Subsequently an alternative flight was organised to connect guests to Jammu. We regret the inconvenience caused. Instances of GPS signal interference have been reported by operators while flying over certain sensitive regions."