Air India Express Flight From Jaipur To Dubai Cancelled Due To Technical Snag

The plane was scheduled to take-off at 6:35 am. While it was on runway, a technical snag came to notice, and the take-off was aborted.

Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : June 23, 2025 at 7:52 PM IST

Updated : June 23, 2025 at 8:00 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jaipur: An Air India Express flight from Jaipur to Dubai was cancelled on Monday after the pilot noticed a technical glitch in the plane before take off at the international airport here.

An airport official said the plane was scheduled to take off at 6:35 am. While it was on the runway, a technical snag came to the notice of the pilot, following which the take off was aborted.

The aircraft, a 189-seater Boeing 737 Max, returned from the runway and was checked by the technical crew. The flight was subsequently cancelled, the official said.

