Air India Express Flight From Jaipur To Dubai Cancelled Due To Technical Snag

Jaipur: An Air India Express flight from Jaipur to Dubai was cancelled on Monday after the pilot noticed a technical glitch in the plane before take off at the international airport here.

An airport official said the plane was scheduled to take off at 6:35 am. While it was on the runway, a technical snag came to the notice of the pilot, following which the take off was aborted.

The aircraft, a 189-seater Boeing 737 Max, returned from the runway and was checked by the technical crew. The flight was subsequently cancelled, the official said.