Air India Express Crisis: Delhi Labour Commissioner Writes EMail to Tata Group Chairman

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing turbulence witnessed in the Indian aviation industry with as many as 300 staffers of the Air Indian Express going for 'mass leave' on Wednesday leading to disruptions in flight operations, the Delhi Labour Commissioner has written an email to the Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran stating the concerns raised by crew members of Air India Express are genuine.

In a letter addressed to N Chandrasekaran on May 3, Delhi Regional Labour Commissioner Ashok Perumalla stated that the concerns raised by Union and cabin crew members of Air India Express are genuine and a high-level committee should be sent to inquire into the grievances of the employees.

"Mismanagement and blatant violations of labour laws were apparent. The HR department tried to mislead the conciliation officer with the wrong information and an idiotic interpretation of legal provisions," stated Perumalla.

The email was also addressed to Air India Express Chief Executive Officer Aloke Singh, Air India Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson and other stakeholders.

"I suggest you need to (constitute) a high-level committee to inquire into the grievances of the employees and the functioning of the HR department and take corrective measures at the earliest to maintain harmonious industrial relations", added Perumalla.

Around 300 crew members of Air India Express, owned by Tata, have called in sick, claiming that despite promises of job security, salary preservation, and recognition of seniority and expertise, there has been a noticeable deviation from these assurances.

This led to disruptions in flight operations with as many as 87 international and national flights have been impacted since Monday. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has requested a detailed report from Air India Express regarding the cancellation of flights and urged them to address the issues promptly. Additionally, the airline has been instructed to ensure that passenger facilities adhere to the norms set by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Earlier on April 26, the Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU), representing a segment of cabin crew members, had written to Tata chief N Chandrasekaran, addressing employee grievances and expressing concerns about the ongoing situation within the airline, especially after its acquisition by Tata.