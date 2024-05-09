Air India Express Crisis: Delhi Labour Commissioner to Meet Protesting Crew Members

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tussle between the Air India Express (AIX) and its crew members leading to the disruptions in flight operations and the termination of 25 crew members, the Delhi Labour Commissioner on Thursday called both parties (Air India Express airline management and protesting employees) for a meeting today in Delhi at 2 PM.

Earlier, in a letter addressed to Tata chairman N Chandrasekaran on May 3, Delhi Regional Labour Commissioner Ashok Perumalla stated that the concerns raised by Union and cabin crew members of AIX are genuine and a high-level committee should be sent to inquire into the grievances of the employees.

"Mismanagement and blatant violations of labour laws were apparent. The HR department tried to mislead the conciliation officer with the wrong information and an idiotic interpretation of legal provisions,” read the email by Perumalla.

The email was addressed to Air India Express CEO Aloke Singh, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson and other stakeholders. He also suggested forming a "high-level committee to inquire into the grievances of the employees and the functioning of the HR department and take corrective measures at the earliest to maintain harmonious industrial relations".

It is pertinent to note here that around 300 crew members of Air India Express, owned by Tata, have called in sick, claiming that despite promises of job security, salary preservation, and recognition of seniority and expertise, there has been a noticeable deviation from these assurances.

On Thursday also, as many as 85 flights remained cancelled due to this ongoing tussle with thousands of travellers facing the wrath of this turbulence.

Sources in the airline told ETV Bharat on anonymity that "CEO Aloke Singh and the protesting crew members will be holding a meeting today in Gurugram and all the matters will be heard."

Sources also confirmed that "AIX Employees Union members will also be meeting with Aloke Singh."

The Ministry of Civil Aviation also came into action on Wednesday and sought a report from AIX on the cancellation of flights after a section of cabin crew reported sick evidently to protest against changes in the human resources policy.

The ministry has asked the aviation firm to resolve issues promptly and ensure facilities to passengers as per DGCA norms.