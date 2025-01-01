Air India Express Announces 'New Year Sale,' Air India Rolls Out In-Flight Wi-Fi

New Delhi: Air India Express has launched a ‘New Year Sale,’ offering domestic fares starting at Rs 1,599. The sale is open for bookings until 5 January 2025, with travel dates between 8 January and 20 September 2025, requiring advanced reservations.

Passengers booking through the airline’s website or mobile app can access additional discounts, including Xpress Lite fares starting at Rs 1,448. These fares come with zero convenience fees and include options to pre-book 3 kg of cabin baggage at no extra cost. Check-in baggage rates have also been reduced, with 15 kg priced at Rs 1,000 for domestic travel and 20 kg at Rs 1,300 for international routes.

Loyalty program members can avail 25% discounts on business-class equivalent Xpress Biz fares, priority boarding, seat selection, and pre-ordered meals. The airline has also announced 50% discounts on Biz seat upgrades, available on its newly inducted Boeing 737-8 aircraft. In addition to these offers, Air India Express continues to provide discounted fares for students, senior citizens, healthcare professionals, armed forces personnel, and their families.

Air India Introduces In-Flight Wi-Fi

Meanwhile, Air India has introduced in-flight Wi-Fi services, becoming the first Indian airline to offer internet connectivity on domestic routes. The service is currently available on select Airbus A350, Boeing 787-9, and Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India, said, “Connectivity is now an integral part of modern travel. For some, it is about the convenience and comfort of real-time sharing, while for others, it is about greater productivity and efficiency. Whatever one’s purpose, we are confident that our guests will appreciate having the option of connecting to the web and enjoy the new Air India experience on board these aircraft.”

The new feature allows passengers to browse the internet, use social media, send messages, and complete work tasks during flights. It supports multiple devices and is being offered free of charge for an introductory period.

The service, already available on certain international flights to cities like New York, London, and Singapore, is now being extended to domestic routes. Passengers can access the Wi-Fi by selecting the “Air India Wi-Fi” network, entering their PNR and last name, and connecting once the aircraft reaches 10,000 feet.

Air India plans to expand this feature across its fleet in the coming months, though connectivity will depend on satellite coverage and other factors. Both announcements underline the airlines’ efforts to attract passengers in an increasingly competitive aviation market. The introduction of Wi-Fi services and discounted fares comes as Indian carriers face rising demand for air travel, with a focus on affordability and enhanced onboard services.