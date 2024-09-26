ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Rolls Out A350 On Delhi-London Route, Marks New Era of Premium Air Travel

New Delhi: Air India has taken a major step in redefining international travel by introducing the Airbus A350 on its Delhi-London route, marking a new chapter in the airline's global transformation. This enhancement is part of the Vihaan.Ai initiative, aimed at elevating the passenger experience across long-haul routes, with plans to extend A350 services to the US and other destinations.

The A350 aircraft boasts a modern three-class configuration, featuring 28 private Business Class suites with full-flat beds, 24 Premium Economy seats with extra legroom, and 264 Economy Class seats. Passengers will enjoy the latest Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system with HD screens, offering over 3,000 hours of global entertainment in 13 international and 8 regional languages.

Additionally, a dedicated kids' category features 100+ hours of content, and onboard Wi-Fi will soon be available. Air India's commitment to luxury is evident in the premium touches offered to Business and Premium Economy passengers, including updated amenity kits designed by Ferragamo and TUMI. The airline has also introduced a new soft product line, Vista Verve, which includes upgraded chinaware, tableware, glassware, and bedding for a more refined in-flight experience.