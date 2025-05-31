ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India To Fly From Bengaluru To Kathmandu Daily

Bookings are open for flights from Bengaluru to Kathmandu with inaugural fares starting at Rs 8,000 for Xpress Lite and Rs 8,500 for Xpress Value.

Representational image
Representational image (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 31, 2025 at 12:18 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bengaluru: Air India Express will launch daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Kathmandu on June 1. "The new route builds on our recent expansion into short-haul international leisure destinations such as Bangkok and Phuket," Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, said in a press release. Bookings are now open on the airline's website, airindiaexpress.com, and other major booking channels, with inaugural fares starting at Rs 8,000 for Xpress Lite and Rs 8,500 for Xpress Value.

From Bengaluru, the flight will depart at 5.05 am daily and it will depart Kathmandu at 9.05 am. The new route also enables convenient one-stop connections to Kathmandu via Bengaluru from 20 cities across India, including Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Delhi, Goa, Gwalior, Hindon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jammu, Jaipur, Kozhikode, Kochi, Mangaluru, Pune, Srinagar, Surat, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvananthapuram, and Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada.

One stop connections through Bengaluru also available from two international cities: Abu Dhabi and Dammam, according to the press release. From Bengaluru Air India Express operates over 450 weekly flights connecting directly to 31 destinations.

Bengaluru: Air India Express will launch daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Kathmandu on June 1. "The new route builds on our recent expansion into short-haul international leisure destinations such as Bangkok and Phuket," Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, said in a press release. Bookings are now open on the airline's website, airindiaexpress.com, and other major booking channels, with inaugural fares starting at Rs 8,000 for Xpress Lite and Rs 8,500 for Xpress Value.

From Bengaluru, the flight will depart at 5.05 am daily and it will depart Kathmandu at 9.05 am. The new route also enables convenient one-stop connections to Kathmandu via Bengaluru from 20 cities across India, including Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Delhi, Goa, Gwalior, Hindon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jammu, Jaipur, Kozhikode, Kochi, Mangaluru, Pune, Srinagar, Surat, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvananthapuram, and Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada.

One stop connections through Bengaluru also available from two international cities: Abu Dhabi and Dammam, according to the press release. From Bengaluru Air India Express operates over 450 weekly flights connecting directly to 31 destinations.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AIR INDIADIRECT FLIGHT TO KATHMANDUBENGALURU TO KATHMANDU FLIGHTSAIR INDIA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.