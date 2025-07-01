ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Delhi-Vienna Flight Dropped 900 Feet Mid-Air

New Delhi: Less than two days following the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, another severe aviation scare unfolded in the air. Even worse, an Air India Boeing 777, operating as flight AI187 from Delhi to Vienna, experienced an altitude drop of over 900 feet during its initial climb shortly after takeoff in the overnight hours of June 14.

According to officials cited by a leading daily, the wide-body, VT-ALJ, received multiple cockpit alerts while the aeroplane was climbing, including a "stall warning," as well as two "don't sink" alerts from the Ground Proximity Warning System (GPWS). These alerts are critical warning systems that are designed to warn pilots of unsafe descent or impending loss of lift.

To complicate matters, the flight deck received the "stick shaker" warning - a loud vibration of the control column that requires immediate pilot attention. Stick shaker warnings typically indicate to pilots that an aeroplane is approaching an aerodynamic stall.

Tracking data confirms that the flight took off in poor weather from Delhi at 2:56 am.

In response, Air India confirmed the incident. “Upon receipt of the pilot's report, the matter was disclosed to DGCA in accordance with the regulations. Subsequently, upon receipt of data from the aircraft's recorders, further investigation was initiated. The pilots have been off-rostered pending the outcome of the investigation,” an Air India spokesperson said.