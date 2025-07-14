ETV Bharat / bharat

AAIB Initial Report On Plane Crash Found No Mechanical, Maintenance Issues With Boeing 787-8 Plane: AI CEO

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson urged everyone to avoid drawing premature conclusions as the AAIB's initial report identified no cause and made no recommendations.

Wreckage and various parts of the Air India plane that crashed last month are seen under tight security at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Saturday, July 12, 2025.
Wreckage and various parts of the Air India plane that crashed last month are seen under tight security at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Saturday, July 12, 2025. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 14, 2025 at 12:18 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson on Monday said AAIB's preliminary report on the Ahmedabad plane crash last month found no mechanical or maintenance issues with the aircraft or engines, and that all mandatory maintenance tasks had been completed.

"There was no issue with the quality of fuel and no abnormality with the take-off roll. The pilots had passed their mandatory pre-flight breathalyser and there were no observations about their medical status," he said in a message to Air India staff.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Saturday released its preliminary report on the crash of Air India's Boeing 787-8 plane that killed 260 people on June 12. The aircraft, which was operating the flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed into a building soon after takeoff.

Emphasising that the preliminary report identified no cause nor made any recommendations, Wilson urged everyone to avoid drawing premature conclusions as the investigation is far from over. "We will continue to co-operate with the investigators to ensure they have everything they need to conduct a thorough and comprehensive enquiry," he said.

Further, Wilson said out of an abundance of caution and under the oversight of regulator DGCA, every Boeing 787 aircraft operating in our fleet was checked within days of the accident and all were found fit for service. "We continue to perform all necessary checks, as we will any new ones that authorities may suggest," he added.

Read More

  1. Explainer | Fuel Switches, RAT Deployment, And Silence from Engines: Inside The Deadly Fall of AI 171
  2. A Second-By-Second Timeline Of How Air India's Dreamliner Flight Ended In Disaster

New Delhi: Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson on Monday said AAIB's preliminary report on the Ahmedabad plane crash last month found no mechanical or maintenance issues with the aircraft or engines, and that all mandatory maintenance tasks had been completed.

"There was no issue with the quality of fuel and no abnormality with the take-off roll. The pilots had passed their mandatory pre-flight breathalyser and there were no observations about their medical status," he said in a message to Air India staff.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Saturday released its preliminary report on the crash of Air India's Boeing 787-8 plane that killed 260 people on June 12. The aircraft, which was operating the flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed into a building soon after takeoff.

Emphasising that the preliminary report identified no cause nor made any recommendations, Wilson urged everyone to avoid drawing premature conclusions as the investigation is far from over. "We will continue to co-operate with the investigators to ensure they have everything they need to conduct a thorough and comprehensive enquiry," he said.

Further, Wilson said out of an abundance of caution and under the oversight of regulator DGCA, every Boeing 787 aircraft operating in our fleet was checked within days of the accident and all were found fit for service. "We continue to perform all necessary checks, as we will any new ones that authorities may suggest," he added.

Read More

  1. Explainer | Fuel Switches, RAT Deployment, And Silence from Engines: Inside The Deadly Fall of AI 171
  2. A Second-By-Second Timeline Of How Air India's Dreamliner Flight Ended In Disaster

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AIR INDIA PLANE CRASH REPORTAHMEDABAD PLANE CRASHAI 171 PLANE CRASHAIR INDIA CEO CAMPBELL WILSON

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Junagadh’s Bahauddin College Showcases Rich History And Heritage

A Zero Crime Tribal Village in Assam's Nagaon : 250 Bodo Households Use Dialogues For Crisis Mitigation

Scan, Verify, Trust: Inside The Tech That Turns Smartphones Into Weapons Against Fake Products

When Heavens Open Up: Inside Buddhism's Sacred Varshavas Rain Retreat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.