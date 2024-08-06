ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Cancels Morning Flight to Dhaka; IndiGo, Vistara Halt Services for Tuesday

By PTI

Published : Aug 6, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

Due to significant anti-government unrest in Bangladesh, Air India scrapped its morning flight to Dhaka. IndiGo and Vistara have similarly cancelled their services to the city. Air India will assess the situation for its evening flight and is providing passengers with flexible booking options and fee waivers.

Representative Image (ANI)

New Delhi: Air India on Tuesday cancelled morning flight to Dhaka from the national capital amid massive anti-government protests in Bangladesh. The neighbouring country has plunged into uncertainty after extraordinary street protests over job quota forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee.

IndiGo and Vistara have cancelled all their flights to the Bangladesh capital on Tuesday, two officials said. Vistara operates daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to Dhaka.

An airline official on Tuesday said Air India cancelled its morning flight to Dhaka and will take a decision later in the day on whether to operate its evening flight to the Bangladesh capital. As per schedule, the airline is to operate two flights daily to Dhaka from Delhi.

"In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.



