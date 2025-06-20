Air India Cancels 8 Flights, 4 Of Them International Services

Mumbai: Air India has cancelled eight flights, including four international services, on Friday due to enhanced maintenance and operational reasons, the airline said. Air India said its teams on the ground are making alternative arrangements for the passengers to fly to their respective destinations at the earliest. It has also offered full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling to passengers, the airline said.

The international flights to be cancelled were AI906 from Dubai to Chennai, AI308 from Delhi to Melbourne, AI309 from Melbourne to Delhi, and AI2204 from Dubai to Hyderabad. Air India said four domestic flights -- AI874 from Pune to Delhi, AI456 from Ahmedabad to Delhi, AI-2872 from Hyderabad to Mumbai, and AI571 from Chennai to Mumbai -- have been cancelled.

Earlier, the Tata Group-owned airline on Thursday said flights will be reduced on 16 international routes and suspended on 3 overseas destinations between June 21 and July 15.

The airline, grappling with disruptions following the fatal plane crash on June 12 in Ahmedabad, said the objective is to restore schedule stability and minimise last-minute inconvenience to passengers. The detailed announcement comes a day after the carrier said it would temporarily reduce flights operated with wide-body planes by 15 per cent.

"These reductions will be effective from June 21, 2025, and last until at least 15 July 2025," the airline said in a statement. Services will be suspended on Delhi-Nairobi, Amritsar-London (Gatwick) and Goa (Mopa)-London (Gatwick) till July 15. While the Delhi-Nairobi route has four flights per week, the Amritsar-London (Gatwick) and Goa (Mopa)-London (Gatwick) routes each have three flights a week, according to the airline.