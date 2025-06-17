ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Cancels Delhi-Paris Flight After Hydraulic Leak; Return Flight From Paris Also Called Off

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Air India confirmed the cancellation of flight AI-143, a Boeing flight from Delhi to Paris, during pre-flight checks, after it was found that a suspected hydraulic leak was present before departure.

The flight, which was scheduled to take off at 1:15 PM IST from Indira Gandhi International Airport, was cancelled. The aircraft's technical anomaly was found during a standard inspection. While it was not a safety issue for this flight, it required further assessment and repair, leading to the aircraft being cancelled in accordance with operating safety standards.

“Flight AI-143 from Delhi to Paris on June 17 has been cancelled. The mandatory pre-flight checks identified an issue which is presently being addressed. However, in view of the flight coming under the restrictions on night operations at Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) airport, the said flight has been cancelled."

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers and are making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination at the earliest. We are providing hotel accommodation and also offering full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling if opted by the passengers. Consequently, flight AI142 from Paris to Delhi on June 17, 2025, also stands cancelled,” said an Air India spokesperson.

The return flight - AI-142 Paris to Delhi on June 17, has also been cancelled.