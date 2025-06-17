Air India Cancels Delhi-Paris Flight After Hydraulic Leak; Return Flight From Paris Also Called Off

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Air India confirmed the cancellation of flight AI-143, a Boeing flight from Delhi to Paris, during pre-flight checks, after it was found that a suspected hydraulic leak was present before departure.
The flight, which was scheduled to take off at 1:15 PM IST from Indira Gandhi International Airport, was cancelled. The aircraft's technical anomaly was found during a standard inspection. While it was not a safety issue for this flight, it required further assessment and repair, leading to the aircraft being cancelled in accordance with operating safety standards.
“Flight AI-143 from Delhi to Paris on June 17 has been cancelled. The mandatory pre-flight checks identified an issue which is presently being addressed. However, in view of the flight coming under the restrictions on night operations at Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) airport, the said flight has been cancelled."
"We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers and are making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination at the earliest. We are providing hotel accommodation and also offering full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling if opted by the passengers. Consequently, flight AI142 from Paris to Delhi on June 17, 2025, also stands cancelled,” said an Air India spokesperson.
The return flight - AI-142 Paris to Delhi on June 17, has also been cancelled.
Air India said that it was in the process of finding alternative arrangements for affected passengers. "We apologise for the disruption to our passengers, and we are providing hotel accommodation, full refunds or free rescheduling - at their option," the spokesman added.
This cancellation coincides with a heightened level of scrutiny on the whole Air India fleet after the airline has escalated maintenance and safety protocols in advance of the summer travel season.
Earlier in the day, another Air India international flight was cancelled due to operational reasons, though the airline clarified that each incident is being treated independently and addressed per regulatory norms.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has mandated intensified checks across Boeing aircraft in the Air India fleet. While no systemic faults have been confirmed so far, the airline has stepped up technical inspections and real-time monitoring of long-haul aircraft, particularly Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 777s.
While the airline emphasised that the hydraulic issue on the Delhi–Paris flight was not a crisis, the back-to-back cancellations have led to growing passenger concerns over reliability and communication.