ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Cancels Ahmedabad–London Flight Citing 'Operational Issues'

New Delhi: Air India cancelled the flight AI-159 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on Tuesday afternoon due to "operational issues." This happened just hours before the flight was due to depart from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

The cancellation came less than a week after the crash of flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad. According to Air India's website and airport sources, AI-159 was scheduled to leave on Tuesday at 3 p.m. from the Ahmedabad airport.

The airline said that AI-159 passengers were told by arrival and departure staff that the flight would not operate. An Air India representative stated the issue was not due to a technical problem but was the "unavailability of an aircraft from earlier flight cancellations due to unavailability of air-space and other precautionary checks." The airline stated that checks had resulted in extended turnaround times due to flights being delayed.

"Flight AI159 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick has been cancelled today due to the unavailability of the aircraft, resulting from airspace restrictions and additional precautionary checks, leading to longer than usual turnaround of aircraft, and not due to any technical snag as claimed. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers and have made alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination. We are providing hotel accommodation and also offering full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling if opted by the passengers. Consequently, flight AI170 from London Gatwick to Amritsar of 17 June stands cancelled", said Air India Spokesperson.