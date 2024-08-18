Air India Cabin Crew Member Assaulted in London Hotel, Airline Says 'Working With Local Police'

New Delhi: In a disturbing incident, an Air India crew member was allegedly attacked by an intruder in her London hotel room earlier this week. The incident occurred on Thursday night at the Radisson Red Hotel in Heathrow, where the crew of multiple Air India flights were staying. The intruder entered the crew member's room and attempted to assault her, but her colleagues rescued her after they heard her screams and rushed to her aid. Hotel staff later apprehended the intruder.

According to reports, the crew member was sleeping when the intruder attacked her with a clothes hanger and dragged her across the floor as she tried to escape. The victim, who suffered bruises and was hospitalized, has returned to India and is undergoing counselling. This incident highlights concerns about hotel security, with previous complaints filed about inadequate measures, dark corridors, unmanned reception, and suspicious individuals knocking on doors.

An Air India spokesperson issued a brief statement on the shocking incident and said it was providing "all possible support" including professional counselling.

"Air India accords foremost priority to the safety, security and wellbeing of our crew and staff members. We are deeply anguished by an unlawful incident of intrusion at a hotel, operated by a major international chain, that affected one of our crew members. We are providing all possible support to our colleague and their broader team, including professional counselling," the airline said.

"Air India is also working with the local police to pursue the matter to the fullest extent of the law, and with the hotel management to ensure such incidents are not repeated. We request that the privacy of those involved is respected," the Air India Spokesperson said.