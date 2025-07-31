ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India's Boeing 787-9 Plane Aborts Takeoff At Delhi Airport Due To Technical Issue

The flight operating from Delhi to London on July 31 returned to the bay due to a suspected technical issue.

Air India's Boeing 787-9 Plane Aborts Takeoff At Delhi Airport Due To Technical Issue
Representational Image (ANI)
By PTI

Published : July 31, 2025 at 5:34 PM IST

New Delhi: Air India's Boeing 787-9 aircraft, which was to fly to London, aborted takeoff at the Delhi airport due to a technical issue on Thursday.

"Flight AI2017, operating from Delhi to London on July 31, returned to the bay due to a suspected technical issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the takeoff run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back for precautionary checks," an airline spokesperson said in a statement to PTI. A source said the flight was to be operated with a Boeing 787-9 plane.

"An alternative aircraft is being deployed to fly the passengers to London at the earliest. Our ground staff is extending all support and care to the guests to minimise inconvenience caused due to this unexpected delay," the statement said.

Details about the number of passengers onboard could not be immediately ascertained.

