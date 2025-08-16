ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Bengaluru-Gwalior Flight Faces 'Technical Snag' While Landing At Gwalior Airport

Gwalior: An Air India Bengaluru-Gwalior flight (IX2742) had a close shave while landing at Gwalior Airport in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday as the Boeing 474 aircraft lost control soon after touching down on the tarmac due to a "technical fault", as per some flyres onboard, and veered to one side.

The passengers said they experienced severe jolts during the landing, due to which the pilot had to take off again. However, the second landing attempt was successful, though it was even more dangerous than the first. It is learnt that the flight took off from Bengaluru at 10.50 am with about 150 passengers and landed at Gwalior at 1.30 pm. However, it had to reattempt landing.

Flyers vented their anger and blamed the airlines for the unsavoury experience. "If something had happened, Air India would have offered garlands, incense sticks and given money," a passenger said.

"During landing, even the life jackets had come out of the seats, which further spread fear among the passengers," said a female passenger, while another passenger complained of no communication from the pilot.