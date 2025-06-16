ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Cockpit Voice Recorder Found

Remains of an Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. ( PTI )

Ahmedabad: Officials investigating the Air India plane crash here have confirmed the Cockpit Voice Recorder has been found, a crucial discovery to help ascertain the possible cause of the accident that killed over 270 persons, including 241 on board. Earlier, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) had confirmed that only the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) of the ill-fated plane was found.

The officials confirmed the recovery of black boxes to P K Mishra, the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Sunday inspected the site where the Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12 and also visited the civil hospital where the injured persons are undergoing treatment.

Mishra chaired a high-level review meeting at the Circuit House here and discussed the ongoing relief, rescue and investigation efforts with senior officials from the central and state governments, AAIB and the Airports Authority of India, an official release on Sunday said.

The AAIB has launched a detailed investigation, and the US National Transportation Safety Board is conducting a parallel probe under international protocols, as the aircraft was American-made, the release stated. "Officials confirmed to Dr Mishra that the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) have been located and secured," it said.

With the finding of both black boxes of the plane, it would be easy for investigators to ascertain the cause of the crash.

All but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 787-8(AI 171) and another 29 persons, including five MBBS students, on the ground were killed when the London-bound aircraft crashed into the nearby campus of a medical college in Meghaninagar area and burst into flames, moments after it took off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.