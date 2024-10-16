ETV Bharat / bharat

IAF Flight Lieutenant Ends Life In Agra; Cause Unknown

The officer, who hails from Morara village in Bihar, was normal while having dinner with colleagues on Monday night. IAF launched a parallel probe.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Agra: A flight lieutenant took his life in the Air Force campus in Kheria More of Agra district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, causing a stir in the neighbourhood. Shahganj police rushed to the spot to take the body and send it for an autopsy later. Preliminary investigations revealed that the lieutenant was normal while having supper with colleagues on Monday night and cracked jokes with them. Later they departed for sleep. The Air Force is also conducting a parallel investigation to unearth the reason behind the extreme step.

DCP (Agra City) Suraj Rai said the information about the tragic incident was received from the Air Force station after which a team was dispatched. The deceased, identified as Deendayal, hails from Morara in Bihar. When the colleagues discovered on Tuesday morning that Deendayal did not wake up, they went to his room only to find that he was lying unconscious. They broke the door to retrieve him but it was too late.

If you feel anything is not right contact in the number immediately
If you feel anything is not right contact in the number immediately (ETV Bharat)

DCP City Suraj Rai said it was found during the investigation that the lieutenant was behaving normally with his colleagues while taking supper on Monday and nothing specific was found in his reaction which could be connected to the drastic step. Further probing will only demystify the true cause.

It's worth noting here that a 22-year-old Agniveer, Srikant Chaudhary, died by suicide at the Agra Air Force campus on July 5, 2024. He was a resident of Narayanpur village under the Revati police station area of ​​​​Ballia district.

Also Read:

  1. Couple, Two Minor Children Found Dead In Bengaluru, Suicide Suspected
  2. Elderly Couple Found Dead In Water Tank Of House In Nagaur, Suicide Suspected

Agra: A flight lieutenant took his life in the Air Force campus in Kheria More of Agra district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, causing a stir in the neighbourhood. Shahganj police rushed to the spot to take the body and send it for an autopsy later. Preliminary investigations revealed that the lieutenant was normal while having supper with colleagues on Monday night and cracked jokes with them. Later they departed for sleep. The Air Force is also conducting a parallel investigation to unearth the reason behind the extreme step.

DCP (Agra City) Suraj Rai said the information about the tragic incident was received from the Air Force station after which a team was dispatched. The deceased, identified as Deendayal, hails from Morara in Bihar. When the colleagues discovered on Tuesday morning that Deendayal did not wake up, they went to his room only to find that he was lying unconscious. They broke the door to retrieve him but it was too late.

If you feel anything is not right contact in the number immediately
If you feel anything is not right contact in the number immediately (ETV Bharat)

DCP City Suraj Rai said it was found during the investigation that the lieutenant was behaving normally with his colleagues while taking supper on Monday and nothing specific was found in his reaction which could be connected to the drastic step. Further probing will only demystify the true cause.

It's worth noting here that a 22-year-old Agniveer, Srikant Chaudhary, died by suicide at the Agra Air Force campus on July 5, 2024. He was a resident of Narayanpur village under the Revati police station area of ​​​​Ballia district.

Also Read:

  1. Couple, Two Minor Children Found Dead In Bengaluru, Suicide Suspected
  2. Elderly Couple Found Dead In Water Tank Of House In Nagaur, Suicide Suspected

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AGRA AIR FORCE STATIONFLIGHT LEUTENANT TAKES OWN LIFEINDIAN AIR FORCEAGRA CITY POLICEAIR FORCE PERSONNEL ENDS LIFE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.