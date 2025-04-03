Air Force Engineer SN Mishra’s Murder: Wife Challenges Police’s Robbery Theory, Demands High-Level Probe

Prayagraj: In the high-security Bamrauli Air Force Colony of Teerthraj Prayagraj, the murder of Air Force Chief Engineer (Work) SN Mishra has raised serious questions. His wife, Vatsala Mishra, has openly challenged the police's version of events, demanding a high-level investigation into the case.
SN Mishra was shot dead at his home on March 29. Three days later, the police disclosed that Saurabh Kumar Pasi had killed him with the intention of robbery. However, Vatsala Mishra questions this theory.
Wife Questions Police’s Theory
She raises critical points, asking, "Does a thief ring the doorbell at 3 AM before committing a robbery? Does he break into a house knowing that the occupants are inside?"
In a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, she urged an impartial investigation, citing a prior security breach on March 14.
Earlier Attempt on Life Ignored
According to her, on March 14, an unidentified person tried to enter their house, but fled when confronted by SN Mishra. Her husband had alerted Air Force authorities, requesting enhanced security. However, on their advice, he refrained from filing an FIR, as they assured him the matter would be handled internally.
Chilling Murder on March 29
Despite the prior security breach, on March 29 at 3:15 AM, an intruder again rang the doorbell. He attempted to cut through the door, stood outside the window for four minutes, and seemed to have prior knowledge of SN Mishra’s routine.
As soon as the engineer slightly opened the window, he was shot. There was no sound, leading to speculation that a silencer-fitted or sophisticated pistol was used. The attacker then calmly left, despite the location being a fortified military base.
Not a Robbery, But a Targeted Killing?
Vatsala Mishra strongly disputes the robbery motive. "If the intention was theft, why wait for my husband to open the window before shooting? Why not break in when the house was empty?" she asks.
Given the well-planned nature of the attack, she has requested an independent probe. "My husband served the nation with dedication. We seek only truth, accountability, and justice," she wrote in her appeal.
Police Version: Murder During Robbery Attempt

Police Theory on the Murder:
The murder of Chief Engineer SN Mishra was disclosed by the Prayagraj Police Commissionerate late on Monday evening, March 31, 2025. A joint team from Puramufti police station, SOG, and the Surveillance Cell Nagar arrested the main accused, Saurabh Kumar alias Babu Pasi, along with Shiv Kumar and Sunita. The police recovered the murder weapon—an illegal 315-bore pistol—along with 64 illegal live cartridges from their possession.
Planned Robbery for Brother’s Bail
Additional Police Commissioner Dr Ajay Pal Sharma stated that the accused, Saurabh, wanted to secure the release of his elder brother, Honey alias Gautam, who was lodged in Kaushambi jail. Desperate for money, he struggled to find a way to obtain the required amount. After discussing the matter with his father, Shivkumar Pasi, and mother, Sunita Devi, they devised a plan to rob the house of the Chief Engineer.
Saurabh, who had earlier supplied furniture to the engineer’s house, knew its layout. On March 28, he allegedly scaled a tree to enter the Air Force Colony. Armed with a pistol and saw, he attempted to cut the door but woke the residents.
When SN Mishra slid open the window, he recognised Saurabh. Fearing exposure, Saurabh fired, fatally hitting the engineer near his heart.
