ETV Bharat / bharat

Air Force Engineer SN Mishra’s Murder: Wife Challenges Police’s Robbery Theory, Demands High-Level Probe

(Left) Murder accused Saurabh Pasi produced before the media in Prayagraj on Thursday (right) Air Force officer SN Mishra, who was killed by Pasi. ( Etv Bharat )

Prayagraj: In the high-security Bamrauli Air Force Colony of Teerthraj Prayagraj, the murder of Air Force Chief Engineer (Work) SN Mishra has raised serious questions. His wife, Vatsala Mishra, has openly challenged the police's version of events, demanding a high-level investigation into the case.

SN Mishra was shot dead at his home on March 29. Three days later, the police disclosed that Saurabh Kumar Pasi had killed him with the intention of robbery. However, Vatsala Mishra questions this theory.

Wife Questions Police’s Theory

She raises critical points, asking, "Does a thief ring the doorbell at 3 AM before committing a robbery? Does he break into a house knowing that the occupants are inside?"

In a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, she urged an impartial investigation, citing a prior security breach on March 14.

Earlier Attempt on Life Ignored

According to her, on March 14, an unidentified person tried to enter their house, but fled when confronted by SN Mishra. Her husband had alerted Air Force authorities, requesting enhanced security. However, on their advice, he refrained from filing an FIR, as they assured him the matter would be handled internally.

Chilling Murder on March 29

Despite the prior security breach, on March 29 at 3:15 AM, an intruder again rang the doorbell. He attempted to cut through the door, stood outside the window for four minutes, and seemed to have prior knowledge of SN Mishra’s routine.

As soon as the engineer slightly opened the window, he was shot. There was no sound, leading to speculation that a silencer-fitted or sophisticated pistol was used. The attacker then calmly left, despite the location being a fortified military base.